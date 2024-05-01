Netflix Added 60 New Movies, Games and Series for May 1st, 2024

If you can quite believe it, we’re now into the fifth month of the year and summer is just around the corner. Given we’ve just hit the first of the month, we’ve seen a big changeover of movies and series. Below, we’ll walk you through all 60 new movies, games and series that just touched down.
Now, despite seeing close to 60 new arrivals today, Netflix had a net loss of titles, with 71 movies and series departing from the service. Netflix’s library currently sits at just over 7,100 movies and series, with an additional 93 games!
What to Watch or Play on Netflix for May 1st
The Matrix Resurrections
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Director: Lana Wachowski
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Writer: Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon
Runtime: 148 min / 2h 28m
It’s a wild choice to open up our what-to-watch sections, but hear me out. The fourth Matrix film is by no means up to the standard of the first three, but since I came out embittered from the cinema, this film has grown on me, and it makes its Netflix debut today following its long tenure on Max.
Set years after the events of the main trilogy, the movie sees Neo once again trapped in the Matrix, and thanks to rescue efforts, he might just be able to escape again, but will he reunite with Trinity? You’ll find out in this incredibly meta and wild entry in the Matrix franchise.
Popular Anime Additions
It’s been a busy year for licensed content as a whole, but particularly busy for anime. We’ve seen some beloved classics and modern masterpieces re-added or added to Netflix for the first time, and today, we have a bunch more, and there are a lot of episodes to be digging into.
Here’s a quick rundown of all the new ones that just dropped with 284 episodes in total:
- Black Clover (Seasons 1-2) – 102 episodes
- Dr. Stone (Season 1) – 24 episodes
- Haikyu!! (Seasons 3-4) – 35 episodes
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) – 24 episodes
- World Trigger (Seasons 1-3) – 99 episodes
My Mercury (2024)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Joëlle Chesselet, Pippa Ehrlich
Writer: Joëlle Chesselet, Jinx Godfrey
Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m
Netflix added some great new docs today (Rather and Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind should be on your list if they’re not already!), and topping that list is the only recently released A24 doc My Mercury.
Here’s what you can expect courtesy of A24 themselves:
The movie was added to Prime Video just a few months ago and now joins a collection of other A24 titles on the streamer in the US.
Dumb Ways to Survive
It’s been a dry few weeks for Netflix games, particularly if you’re an Android user. The last game, Game Dev Tycoon, was added on March 12th. Thankfully, the drought is over, with Dumb Ways to Survive (based on the viral cartoon created originally for a metro service) landing overnight.
Described by Netflix as a “silly and satisfying survival adventure game,” it’ll have you testing your skills to see if you’ll die a dummy or use your smarts to survive.
The new game can be played on Android and iOS devices and is free of advertisements and microtransactions.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 1st, 2024
47 New Movies Added Today
- Airport (1970) – G – English
- Airport 1975 (1974) – PG – English
- Airport ’77 (1977) – PG – English –
- Blended (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Bliss (1997) – R – English
- Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016) – R – English
- Dark Waters (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Eat Pray Love (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Europa Report (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Girls Trip (2017) – R – English
- God’s Not Dead (2014) – PG – English
- Hellboy (2019) – R – English
- Hulk (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022) – TV-PG – English
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) – PG-13 – Japanese
- Jumanji (1995) – PG – English
- Liar Liar (1997) – PG-13 – English
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – PG – English
- Mortal Kombat (2021) – R – English
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – PG-13 – English
- My Mercury (2024) – TV-MA – English
- One More Shot (2024) – R – English
- Patriots Day (2016) – R – English
- Public Enemies (2009) – R – English
- Rather (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Ride Along (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Shrek (2001) – PG – English
- Shrek Forever After (2010) – PG – English
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) – G – English
- Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English
- The Best Man Holiday (2013) – R – English
- The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – R – English
- The Equalizer (2014) – R – English
- The Gentlemen (2019) – R – English
- The Great Wall (2016) – PG-13 – English
- The Interpreter (2005) – PG-13 – English
- The Judge (2014) – R – English
- The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – R – English
- The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English
- The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English
- The Young Victoria (2009) – PG – English
- Traffic (2000) – R – English
- White House Down (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Woody Woodpecker (2017) – PG – English
12 New TV Series Added Today
- Black Clover (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Blue Mountain State (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English
- Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 3) – TV-Y – English
- Dr. Stone (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Frankly Speaking (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Haikyu!! (Seasons 3-4) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Outlander (Season 6) – TV-MA – English
- Signal (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean
- Unnatural (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- World Trigger (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – Japanese
Most Popular Movies and Series on Netflix for May 1st, 2024
While we’re on the subject of what’s new and popular on Netflix – let’s check in with what’s currently topping the Netflix top 10 charts:
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Baby Reindeer
|Anyone But You
|2
|The Asunta Case
|Miller’s Girl
|3
|Dead Boy Detectives
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|4
|Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
|Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
|5
|The Circle
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|6
|Deliver Me
|King Richard
|7
|Killing Eve
|Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
|8
|The Upshaws
|Rust Creek
|9
|Goodbye, Earth
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|10
|Bad Dinosaurs
|What Jennifer Did
