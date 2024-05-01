Netflix Added 60 New Movies, Games and Series for May 1st, 2024

If you can quite believe it, we’re now into the fifth month of the year and summer is just around the corner. Given we’ve just hit the first of the month, we’ve seen a big changeover of movies and series. Below, we’ll walk you through all 60 new movies, games and series that just touched down.

Now, despite seeing close to 60 new arrivals today, Netflix had a net loss of titles, with 71 movies and series departing from the service. Netflix’s library currently sits at just over 7,100 movies and series, with an additional 93 games!

What to Watch or Play on Netflix for May 1st

The Matrix Resurrections

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Director: Lana Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Writer: Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon

Runtime: 148 min / 2h 28m

It’s a wild choice to open up our what-to-watch sections, but hear me out. The fourth Matrix film is by no means up to the standard of the first three, but since I came out embittered from the cinema, this film has grown on me, and it makes its Netflix debut today following its long tenure on Max.

Set years after the events of the main trilogy, the movie sees Neo once again trapped in the Matrix, and thanks to rescue efforts, he might just be able to escape again, but will he reunite with Trinity? You’ll find out in this incredibly meta and wild entry in the Matrix franchise.

Popular Anime Additions

It’s been a busy year for licensed content as a whole, but particularly busy for anime. We’ve seen some beloved classics and modern masterpieces re-added or added to Netflix for the first time, and today, we have a bunch more, and there are a lot of episodes to be digging into.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the new ones that just dropped with 284 episodes in total:

Black Clover (Seasons 1-2) – 102 episodes

Dr. Stone (Season 1) – 24 episodes

Haikyu!! (Seasons 3-4) – 35 episodes

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) – 24 episodes

World Trigger (Seasons 1-3) – 99 episodes

My Mercury (2024)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joëlle Chesselet, Pippa Ehrlich

Writer: Joëlle Chesselet, Jinx Godfrey

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Netflix added some great new docs today (Rather and Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind should be on your list if they’re not already!), and topping that list is the only recently released A24 doc My Mercury.

Here’s what you can expect courtesy of A24 themselves:

“A passionate conservationist makes a cruel pact to save endangered seabirds from extinction on an inhospitable island, alone. In the end, it’s a victory for the birds, but at what price?”

The movie was added to Prime Video just a few months ago and now joins a collection of other A24 titles on the streamer in the US.

Dumb Ways to Survive

It’s been a dry few weeks for Netflix games, particularly if you’re an Android user. The last game, Game Dev Tycoon, was added on March 12th. Thankfully, the drought is over, with Dumb Ways to Survive (based on the viral cartoon created originally for a metro service) landing overnight.

Described by Netflix as a “silly and satisfying survival adventure game,” it’ll have you testing your skills to see if you’ll die a dummy or use your smarts to survive.

The new game can be played on Android and iOS devices and is free of advertisements and microtransactions.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 1st, 2024

47 New Movies Added Today

Airport (1970) – G – English

– G – English Airport 1975 (1974) – PG – English

– PG – English Airport ’77 (1977) – PG – English –

– PG – English – Blended (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Bliss (1997) – R – English

– R – English Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016) – R – English

– R – English Dark Waters (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Eat Pray Love (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Europa Report (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Girls Trip (2017) – R – English

– R – English God’s Not Dead (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English Hellboy (2019) – R – English

– R – English Hulk (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Jumanji (1995) – PG – English

– PG – English Liar Liar (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – PG – English

– PG – English Mortal Kombat (2021) – R – English

– R – English Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English My Mercury (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English One More Shot (2024) – R – English

– R – English Patriots Day (2016) – R – English

– R – English Public Enemies (2009) – R – English

– R – English Rather (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Ride Along (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Shrek (2001) – PG – English

– PG – English Shrek Forever After (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) – G – English

– G – English Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English

– R – English The Best Man Holiday (2013) – R – English

– R – English The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – R – English

– R – English The Equalizer (2014) – R – English

– R – English The Gentlemen (2019) – R – English

– R – English The Great Wall (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Interpreter (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Judge (2014) – R – English

– R – English The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – R – English

– R – English The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Young Victoria (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Traffic (2000) – R – English

– R – English White House Down (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Woody Woodpecker (2017) – PG – English

12 New TV Series Added Today

Black Clover (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Blue Mountain State (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 3) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dr. Stone (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Frankly Speaking (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Haikyu!! (Seasons 3-4) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Outlander (Season 6) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Signal (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Unnatural (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese World Trigger (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – Japanese

Most Popular Movies and Series on Netflix for May 1st, 2024

While we’re on the subject of what’s new and popular on Netflix – let’s check in with what’s currently topping the Netflix top 10 charts:

# TV Shows Movies 1 Baby Reindeer Anyone But You 2 The Asunta Case Miller’s Girl 3 Dead Boy Detectives Smurfs: The Lost Village 4 Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut 5 The Circle The Super Mario Bros. Movie 6 Deliver Me King Richard 7 Killing Eve Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver 8 The Upshaws Rust Creek 9 Goodbye, Earth Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 10 Bad Dinosaurs What Jennifer Did

