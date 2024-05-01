Netflix Previews Polish Slate of Movies and Series for 2024

Netflix has previewed its line up of Polish language Netflix Original titles coming in 2024. Here’s everything we learned.

Poland has received plenty of attention over the years, and Netflix’s investment in the region continues, with some exciting new and returning titles coming soon.

Some titles’ release dates have yet to be formally announced by Netflix, which means many of them are subject to change.

Polish Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024

Boxer / Bokser

Director: Mitja Okorn

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Eryk Kulm Jr., Ada Chlebicka, Eryk Lubos

Netflix Release Date: September 4th, 2024*

Eryk Kulm Jr looks jacked for his exciting role as a promising young fighter in Mitja Okorn’s underdog story Boxer. We’re not saying Boxer will be the Polish Rocky, but we think it will be worth watching when it lands on Netflix.

Terrified of making the same mistakes as his father, an aspiring boxer flees communist Poland to pursue his dream of becoming the greatest boxer in history. With only his wife to help fight his corner, the young boxer soon realizes his dream will be harder to achieve than he first thought. Hindered by the complications of being an immigrant, he becomes desperate and agrees to fight in a fixed match that will change his life forever.

Colors of Evil: Red / Kolory zła. Czerwień

Director: Adrian Panek

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Jakub Gierszał, Maja Ostaszewska, Zofia Jastrzębska, Wojciech Zieliński, Andrzej Zieliński

Netflix Release Date: May 29th, 2024

Based on the novel of the same name by Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak, the dark thriller will be one to watch upon its release on Netflix at the end of May 2024.

On the beach of Tricity, the body of a young girl is discovered, leading ambitious prosecutor Leopold to believe the case resembles a crime from fifteen years ago. Going rogue after being forbidden by his supervisor to reopen the case, Leopold teams up with Helena, a judge and the mother of the victim.

Inheritance / Spadek

Director: Sylwester Jakimow

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jan Peszek, Maciej Stuhr, Joanna Trzepiecińska, Mateusz Król, Gabriela Muskała

Netflix Release Date: June 19th, 2024*

Willy Wonka meets Knives Out (minus the murder) in Sylwester Jakimow’s upcoming comedy.

The death of an eccentric inventor and gameshow host brings his family of greedy, bickering oddballs together as they seek to inherit his lucrative fortune. To everyone’s shock, they must participate in a game of his creation, which will determine who inherits the fortune.

Kleks Academy

Director: Maciej Kawulski

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Antonina Litwiniak, Tomasz Kot, Tomasz Wlosok, Piotr Fronczewski, Danuta Stenka

Netflix Release Date: June 19th, 2024

Arguably the Polish production with the biggest budget so far in 2024, we’re intrigued to see how much attention Kleks Academy can draw from a world wide audience.

Ada, a teenage girl, finds herself in a world of fairy tales where imagination comes to life at the Kleks Academy.

NAPAD

Director: Michał Gazda

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Olaf Lubaszenko, Jędrzej Hycnar, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja, Magdalena Boczarska

Netflix Release Date: 2024

An exciting new crime drama that will see a disgraced cop on the path to redemption.

An opportunity presents itself for a discharged police officer to reclaim his life when he is tasked with capturing those behind an attack on a bank. He is assigned a partner, a promising young policewoman, but they must act quickly as the authorities won’t stand for media attention.

Polish Netflix Original Series Coming to Netflix in 2024

Go Ahead, Brother / Idz przodem, bracie

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Piotr Witkowski, Konrad Eleryk, Mirosław Haniszewski, Jakub Wesołowski, Sebastian Dela

Netflix Release Date: October 30th, 2024*

Stories about good individuals who fall on hard times and turn to crime to solve their problems have fascinated audiences for years. While Go Ahead, Brother will not be comparable to Breaking Bad; it should be one crime drama you must consider adding to your watch list.

A police officer for an elite tactical unit is forced to leave after suffering a panic attack during a gang-related bust. Life gets even worse when the officer discovers his father has taken his own life and left behind a mountain of gambling debt. To keep his head above water, he gets a job as a security guard for a clothes trading complex and spots his chance to solve all his problems.

Green Glove Gang (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Małgorzata Potocka, Anna Romantowska, Magdalena Kuta, Katarzyna Figura, Krzysztof Tyniec

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the second season of Green Glove Gang;

“After fleeing to the Bieszczady Mountains, the Green Glove Gang decides to hang up their green gloves on the hook once and for all. But when Zuza’s son falls into trouble with a notorious gangster, the thieves must emerge from hiding and confront this merciless adversary. Forced into action, the crew, joined by befriended seniors, orchestrates one final heist, targeting the National Gallery.”

Mothers of Penguins / Matki pingwinów

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Masza Wągrocka, Magdalena Różczka, Barbara Wypych, Tomasz Tyndyk, Jan Lubas

Netflix Release Date: December 4th, 2024*

It’ll be an extensive wait as Mothers of Penguins won’t arrive on Netflix until December.

After an incident at school, a mother struggling to juggle her career as an MMA fighter and motherhood is forced to transfer her 7-year-old son to “Wonderful Harbor,” a psychologist-recommended school. The school isn’t without its own problems and challenges, which ignite the young mother’s fierce maternal instincts.

Project UFO

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Piotr Adamczyk, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Julia Kijowska, Maja Ostaszewska

Netflix Release Date: November 20th, 2024

Project UFO could be a hard sell for some Netflix audiences, but we’re more than intrigued to see how the Polish drama performs when it lands on the streaming service this Fall.

When an alleged UFO lands in Truskasy in Warmia, a fading TV star and an extraterrestrial enthusiast team up to solve the question of the extraterrestrial beings’ origins. As the pair strive to convince the world of their theories, a politician seeks to exploit the paranormal and seize power over Poland.

What Polish Netflix Original will you be watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!