Aardman Sequel ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’: Everything We Know So Far

Over the past few years, Aardman Animation has been hard at work on Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the sequel to the 2000 British animated comedy, Chicken Run. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, including the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is an upcoming Netflix Original animated stop motion animated comedy movie, and the sequel to the 2000 animated comedy Chicken Run. Directed and written by Sam Fell (Flushed Away, ParaNorman), the screenplay was written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard, and is based on the characters created by Peter Lord and Nick Park.

Aardman Animations and Pathé have once again worked together to bring the stop motion to life.

When is the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Netflix release date?

We’re still a long wait away from the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

On the official IMDb page for the project, the release date has been listed as December 10th, 2023. However, release dates are subject to change, and we’re still waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement for the release date.

What is the plot of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

The synopsis for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is courtesy of Aardman Animations;

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in.

Who are the cast members of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Some brand new cast members will be replacing some of the original cast;

Thandie Newton replaces Julia Sawalha as Ginger

Zachary Levi replaces Mel Gibson as Rocky

Daniel Mays replaces Phil Daniels as Fetcher

David Bradley replaces Benjamin Whitrow as Fowler

Romesh Ranganathan replaces Timothy Spall as Nick

Cast members reprising their roles;

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Introducing new cast members:

Bella Ramsey as Molly

Josie Sedgwick as Frizzie

Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry

Why have some cast members been replaced?

In a surprising turn of events, in July 2020, Julia Sawalha announced that she would not be reprising her role as Ginger as the studio opted for a younger actress instead. Producers of the movie notified Julia’s agent that the decision to replace her was because her voice now sounds “too old” despite the fact they never gave her an opportunity to do a voice test for the role. The re-casting of Julia was criticized heavily, with many accusing the producers of being ageist.

No reason was given for the recasting of Mel Gibson, however, given the actor’s controversial reputation, it’s not hard to see why the producers would opt for a new actor to take on the role of Rocky. It’s also not been made clear why Timothy Spall and Phil Daniels have been replaced as the voices of Nick and Fetcher.

Game of Thrones and Harry Potter actor David Bradley replaces Benjamin Whitrow as the voice of Fowler as the actor passed away at the age of 80 in September 2017.

Are you looking forward to the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget? Let us know in the comments below!