‘Girls5eva’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in March 2024

Netflix has confirmed that the new third season of Girls5eva will be debuting on Netflix globally on March 14th, 2024.

For those unfamiliar, Girls5eva tells the story of a former girl group from the late 1990s. These women, now juggling family, careers, and personal challenges, come together to reignite their once-forgotten dream of pop stardom. Despite the complexities of adult life, they aspire to prove that they can still be the sensational group they once were.

The show was originally a Peacock exclusive, where seasons 1 and 2 debuted in May 2021 and May 2022, respectively. In October 2022, Netflix announced that it had picked up the show and was set to release a third season and the previous seasons later.

Most regions of Netflix picked up Girls5eva in February 2023 and didn’t make an impact in Netflix’s top 10s. It only managed to rank for a single day on the Irish Netflix TV top 10 before dropping out.

Until now, in the US, seasons 1-2 have been exclusive to Peacock, with intel from earlier this year suggesting it would be staying there until 2031.

Season 3 of the show will consist of 6 episodes and will see the return of Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Busy Philipps as Summer, Paula Pell as Gloria, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the third season:

“The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?”

