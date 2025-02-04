Addison Rae and Suzanna Son Among New Additions to ‘MONSTER’ Season 3 Cast

Last week, as part of its Next on Netflix 2025 reveals, the streamer confirmed that season 3 of MONSTERS will return for 2025. Currently in production, we’ve slowly been learning of the cast that will be featured alongside Charlie Hunnam, who plays the titular Ed Gein this season. New reporting states that TikTok sensation Addison Rae and Suzanna Son have joined the cast.

The news comes exclusively through The Insneider. Although their roles are being kept under wraps, the outlet notes that neither cast member is set to play victims and speculates that they could be playing Irene Keating and James Walsh’s wife.

Best known for her TikTok presence, Rae has been crafting the blueprint of how to turn your social media fame into Hollywood success. She first teamed up with Netflix back in 2021 for the remake of the 1999 comedy He’s All That and more recently has starred in Thanksgiving and the upcoming movie Animal Friends.

Son appeared in the HBO series The Idol and Red Rocket and will be on Netflix this summer with the release of Fear Street: Prom Queen.

The duo joins the previously announced official cast names, which include Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams. We’ve also reported that Vicky Krieps will be part of the cast, which we learned after filming pictures were released to the press in November.

Emma Halleen, George Todd McLachlan, Karly Rothenberg, Dusty Song, and Oliver Spenceman are all also reportedly connected to the new season.

This news comes as the production of the third entry moves to Momence, Illinois, for its next filming stint. It has been filming in Los Angeles since October. Residents of Momence were informed that filming would take place on East River Street from Dixie Highway to Walnut Street and Washington Street between February 5th and 14th. Production is tentatively scheduled to wrap up on March 31st, 2025.

@filming_chicago Netflix Monsters Series filming in Momence Illinois. Hope i see Charlie Hunam and Laura Metcalf!!! pic.twitter.com/twRFa8EU6P — Colleen Brooks (@Colleen81409357) February 4, 2025

The title doesn’t seem to be a lock for the new season just yet. Netflix refers to it simply as Monster S3 in their materials right now, although we’ve seen it referred to as Monster: Ed Gein and The Original Monster: Ed Gein.

Are you excited for MONSTER season 3? Let us know in the comments.