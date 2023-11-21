A new horror slasher from acclaimed director Eli Roth is one of the big new Sony Pictures theatrical releases for the holiday season this year. When will Thanksgiving be on Netflix? That depends on where you live.

Based on a screenplay by Jeff Rendell and then put together with director Eli Roth, the new horror movie has a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, with Paste Magazine concluding in their review that the film manages to “find the perfect balance of humor and horror, understanding the absurdity of their premise while still making their characters buy into the world.”

Per Sony Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?”

Among the cast for the movie includes Patrick Dempsey (best known for his long stint on Grey’s Anatomy), Ty Olsson, Gina Gershon, Lynne Griffin, Karen Cliche, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Mika Amonsen.

Thanksgiving began its run in theaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, releasing on November 17th, 2023. The film opened to $10.2 million in the States with a further $2.4M internationally.

When will Thanksgiving be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with Netflix in the United States, as that’s where we’ve got a definitive deal that brings movies to the streaming service.

There, the movie falls under the Sony Pictures deal struck back in 2021. That’s seen every theatrical film from the studio land on Netflix US since then.

As per the deal, at a minimum, we’ll see it arrive 120 days after its theatrical date. That would mean that Thanksgiving would arrive on Netflix US on March 16th, 2024.

The reality is, however, that some movies from the studio have arrived a few weeks later than that, so it may be as late as the final week of March or April by the time it is released.

Watch this space.

Will Thanksgiving be on Netflix Internationally?

The majority of Netflix regions will likely receive the movie within the next few years, although not all will get it alongside Netflix US in what’s called the first window.

Netflix India, just like the US, gets Sony movies in the typical Pay-1 window, meaning they, too, can expect it to drop in very early 2024.

A few months later, we’ll see more Asian territories pick up the movie, and some central European parts like Germany and The Netherlands pick it up (~ late Spring 2024 / Summer).

Those in the United Kingdom typically have to wait two years before Sony movies drop so expect sometime in 2025.

Canada and Latin American countries typically have to wait three years for Sony Pictures movies, meaning Thanksgiving wouldn’t be streaming until at least 2026.

Are you looking forward to Thanksgiving on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.