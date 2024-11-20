First Look at Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein for ‘Monster’ Season 3 as Vicky Krieps Joins Cast

Filming has already been underway for the past few weeks but new photos courtesy of BackGrid reveal a first look at Charlie Hunnam who will be playing the role of Ed Gein in the third season which is expected to hit our screens in 2025.

Following DAHMER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, released in 2022, and Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, recently released in late 2024, Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology was announced to be returning for a third season. While there was some initial confusion about the subject, Netflix eventually confirmed that the focus would be on Ed Gein, a serial killer also known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, who operated during a ten-year period between the late 1940s and 1950s.

Charlie Hunnam, who plays Ed Gein, was the first to be attached to the show. Further cast members announced thus far include Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Olivia Williams. Carl Franklin, who has worked on both prior seasons of Monster, is returning to the director’s chair this season. Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy remain executive producers.

Vicky Krieps is a Luxembourgish actress known for compelling performances in European and international films. She gained recognition for her role in Phantom Thread (2017), starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, where her portrayal of Alma. Other credits include Corsage (2022), where she played Empress Elisabeth of Austria, and Old (2021) by M. Night Shyamalan.

The new pictures come from BackGrid, who snapped Hunnam donning an oversized red and black checkered flannel jacket over brown pants. He has short, neatly combed wet hair. Krieps, on the other hand, can be seen in a bright yellow dress with a long, wavy blonde wig.

Filming on season 3 will continue throughout the remainder of November and 2024 into 2025, with production expected to wrap up on March 31st, 2025. Some of the filming this season is also expected to take place in Chicago.

