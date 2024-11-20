Netflix News

First Look at Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein for ‘Monster’ Season 3 as Vicky Krieps Joins Cast

Filming on the newest season of the show got underway in late October.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
First Look At Charlie Hunnam In Monster Ed Gein Season

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Filming has already been underway for the past few weeks but new photos courtesy of BackGrid reveal a first look at Charlie Hunnam who will be playing the role of Ed Gein in the third season which is expected to hit our screens in 2025.  

Following DAHMER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, released in 2022, and Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, recently released in late 2024, Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology was announced to be returning for a third season. While there was some initial confusion about the subject, Netflix eventually confirmed that the focus would be on Ed Gein, a serial killer also known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, who operated during a ten-year period between the late 1940s and 1950s.

Charlie Hunnam, who plays Ed Gein, was the first to be attached to the show. Further cast members announced thus far include Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Olivia Williams. Carl Franklin, who has worked on both prior seasons of Monster, is returning to the director’s chair this season. Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy remain executive producers.  

Vicky Krieps is a Luxembourgish actress known for compelling performances in European and international films. She gained recognition for her role in Phantom Thread (2017), starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, where her portrayal of Alma. Other credits include Corsage (2022), where she played Empress Elisabeth of Austria, and Old (2021) by M. Night Shyamalan. 

The new pictures come from BackGrid, who snapped Hunnam donning an oversized red and black checkered flannel jacket over brown pants. He has short, neatly combed wet hair. Krieps, on the other hand, can be seen in a bright yellow dress with a long, wavy blonde wig. 

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Photo credits: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Photo credits: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

*exclusive* First Look! Charlie Hunnam Seen For The First Time As Notorious Serial Killer, Ed Gein, On The Set Of The Next Netflix 'monster' Anthology ** Web Must Call For Pricing **

Photo credits: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Filming on season 3 will continue throughout the remainder of November and 2024 into 2025, with production expected to wrap up on March 31st, 2025. Some of the filming this season is also expected to take place in Chicago. 

Are you looking forward to Monster: Ed Gein? Let us know in the comments down below.  

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Bullet Train Explosion' Japanese Disaster Thriller Coming to Netflix in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Bullet Train Explosion' Japanese Disaster Thriller Coming to Netflix in 2025
What 'Arcane' Spin-Offs Can We Expect to See? Article Teaser Photo

What 'Arcane' Spin-Offs Can We Expect to See?
'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Beginning Production in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Beginning Production in 2025
Breaking Down The Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Viewing Numbers & Hot Frosty Is Another Christmas Hit - Netflix Top 10 Report Article Teaser Photo

Breaking Down The Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Viewing Numbers & Hot Frosty Is Another Christmas Hit - Netflix Top 10 Report