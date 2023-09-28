Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry Anime on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

After an age of waiting, Netflix has officially confirmed that Adi Shankar’s anime adaptation of Capcom’s beloved Devil May Cry video game is coming to the streaming service. Here’s everything we know so far about Devil May Cry on Netflix.

Created by Hideki Kamiya, Devil May Cry is one of Capcom’s most popular video game franchises. Over the past 22 years, if you include special editions, HD remasters, and mobile games, Devil May Cry has released 14 titles. Over 29 million copies have been sold worldwide.

The upcoming anime adaptation on Netflix has been created by Adi Shankar, who also serves as the executive producer of the series. His animation studio Shankar Animation, and South Korean animation studio Studio Mir. Shankar has already made his mark on Netflix thanks to the incredibly successful Castlevania anime series, in which he served as an executive producer.

The Devil May Cry anime was first teased by Adi Shankar in October 2018, and a month later it was officially announced he would adapt the video game into an anime series. Details have been extremely limited during this time, as we last learned in October 2021 that Alex Larson is a writer for the series.

Fans can look forward to more than its eight-episode season as Adi Shankar has already revealed that the story will be told over a “multi-season arc.”

As for the cast, no cast members have been revealed as of yet. Reuben Langdon, the English voice actor of Dante in the video games, has revealed that he wasn’t asked to reprise his role.

Fan favorites such as Virgil and Lady will feature in the series.

When is Devil May Cry coming to Netflix?

The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Devil May Cry with the announcement trailer listing the anime as “coming soon.”

We suspect we’ll learn more in the coming months.

