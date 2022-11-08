5.1% of Netflix Library Unavailable on Netflix Ad Tier

Netflix’s new ad tier is available in several countries following its launch in early November 2022. Several titles are unavailable if you switch or sign up to the ad tier, but how many exactly? We can confirm that 5.1% of movies and series are unavailable in Netflix’s ad tier.

A few caveats before we continue. Firstly, this list reflects the Netflix library as it stands today. As a result, this list will contain movies and shows that are due to leave the service in the coming months and years.

Secondly, this list will likely evolve as Netflix deals with any hold-out distributors.

Finally, this list only applies to Netflix US, although, from our research, the unavailable list for each region is mostly consistent.

325 Movies and Shows are Unavailable in Netflix’s Ad Tier

Let’s break down the stats:

As of November 8th, 2022, there are 326 titles unavailable in the ad tier. That means that 5.1% of the Netflix overall library is unavailable. Netflix has 6,324 available titles in total.

Netflix’s total Original library is now sitting at 3,288 titles. Of those 326 titles, 60 are Netflix Original titles. Those 60 Netflix Originals unavailable represent 1.8% of the original library.

The remaining 266 titles are rotating licensed titles or TV series that will eventually leave. Those unavailable titles represent 8.8% of 3036 licensed movies and series.

As we covered in our first article speaking about unavailable titles in Netflix’s ad tier, most titles come from select distributors.

These are some of the headline distributors that are not currently allowing their content on Netflix’s ad-tier:

Universal (Movies & TV) including NBCUniversal, Universal 1440, and Telemundo

Sony Pictures (Movies)

Lionsgate (Movies)

Canal+

20 Television (Movies & TV)

MGM (Movies & TV)

The Weinstein Company and Lantern Entertainment

Entertainment One

Plan B Entertainment

Netflix Originals Unavailable in Netflix’s Ad Tier

So what Netflix Originals aren’t available in the ad tier? Let’s run through them now.

You’ll notice that the biggest trend is that most are kids’ titles from DreamWorks Television. This falls under the Universal banner. Some of their exclusively licensed movies to Netflix are also on this list, including Vampires vs. The Bronx.

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

All Hail King Julien

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Arrested Development

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Crazyhead

Dawn of the Croods

Diary of a Gigolo

Dinotrux

Dinotrux Supercharged

Dragons: Race to the Edge

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

El marginal

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Father Christmas Is Back

Go Dog Go

Good on Paper

Harvey Girls Forever!

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh

House of Cards

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Peaky Blinders

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

Rhyme Time Town

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Spirit Riding Free

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas

Spy Kids: Mission Critical

Stateless

Team Zenko Go

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

The Defeated

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

The Last Kingdom

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Turbo FAST

Uncoupled

Vampires vs. the Bronx

VeggieTales in the City

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

