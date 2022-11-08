5.1% of Netflix Library Unavailable on Netflix Ad Tier

Netflix’s new ad tier is available in several countries following its launch in early November 2022. Several titles are unavailable if you switch or sign up to the ad tier, but how many exactly? We can confirm that 5.1% of movies and series are unavailable in Netflix’s ad tier.
A few caveats before we continue. Firstly, this list reflects the Netflix library as it stands today. As a result, this list will contain movies and shows that are due to leave the service in the coming months and years.
Secondly, this list will likely evolve as Netflix deals with any hold-out distributors.
Finally, this list only applies to Netflix US, although, from our research, the unavailable list for each region is mostly consistent.
325 Movies and Shows are Unavailable in Netflix’s Ad Tier
Let’s break down the stats:
As of November 8th, 2022, there are 326 titles unavailable in the ad tier. That means that 5.1% of the Netflix overall library is unavailable. Netflix has 6,324 available titles in total.
Netflix’s total Original library is now sitting at 3,288 titles. Of those 326 titles, 60 are Netflix Original titles. Those 60 Netflix Originals unavailable represent 1.8% of the original library.
The remaining 266 titles are rotating licensed titles or TV series that will eventually leave. Those unavailable titles represent 8.8% of 3036 licensed movies and series.
As we covered in our first article speaking about unavailable titles in Netflix’s ad tier, most titles come from select distributors.
These are some of the headline distributors that are not currently allowing their content on Netflix’s ad-tier:
- Universal (Movies & TV) including NBCUniversal, Universal 1440, and Telemundo
- Sony Pictures (Movies)
- Lionsgate (Movies)
- Canal+
- 20 Television (Movies & TV)
- MGM (Movies & TV)
- The Weinstein Company and Lantern Entertainment
- Entertainment One
- Plan B Entertainment
Netflix Originals Unavailable in Netflix’s Ad Tier
So what Netflix Originals aren’t available in the ad tier? Let’s run through them now.
You’ll notice that the biggest trend is that most are kids’ titles from DreamWorks Television. This falls under the Universal banner. Some of their exclusively licensed movies to Netflix are also on this list, including Vampires vs. The Bronx.
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- All Hail King Julien
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing
- Arrested Development
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- Crazyhead
- Dawn of the Croods
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Dinotrux
- Dinotrux Supercharged
- Dragons: Race to the Edge
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- El marginal
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- Father Christmas Is Back
- Go Dog Go
- Good on Paper
- Harvey Girls Forever!
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh
- House of Cards
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Peaky Blinders
- Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale
- Rhyme Time Town
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- Spirit Riding Free
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical
- Stateless
- Team Zenko Go
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- The Defeated
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- The Last Kingdom
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
- Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
- Turbo FAST
- Uncoupled
- Vampires vs. the Bronx
- VeggieTales in the City
- Voltron: Legendary Defender
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Are there any titles you want