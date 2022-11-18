What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 18th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your final daily recap of the new releases on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through all 15 new movies and shows that hit the service for the end of the week and the top 10 trending movies and series for November 18th, 2022.

On the removal front, hurry up any binges of Lilyhammer because it departs early next week. We’d also recommend giving the 2018 movie Ben is Back a watch that stars Julia Roberts.

While there’s nothing planned to release this weekend, there’s still lots to come throughout the remainder of November 2022. Highlights include Wednesday, The Noel Diary, and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for November 18th

Slumberland (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd

Writer: Michael Handelman, Winsor McCay, David Guion

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

In what will be Jason Momoa’s fourth Netflix Original title comes a new fantasy movie from the director of The Hunger Games.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new fantasy movie that is Netflix’s big new movie of the week:

“Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.”

The Great British Baking Show + The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding

Ready for a weekend full of baking? Well, Netflix has the solution with the full latest season of The Great British Baking Show (which wrapped up in the UK this week) now available, plus last year’s two holiday specials.

Little Boy (2015)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, War

Director: Alejandro Monteverde

Cast: Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson, David Henrie

Writer: Alejandro Monteverde, Pepe Portillo

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

On the licensed side, today comes Little Boy from Open Road Films, making its Netflix debut for the first time.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the movie a watch on Netflix:

“When his devoted dad is called away to war, a friendless young outcast turns to God to get his father back home in one piece.”

This title divided critics and audiences, with critics universally panning the movie. In contrast, audiences seem to love it so don’t necessarily let the reviews put you off this one.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 18th, 2022

8 New Movies Added Today

Deception – Round D Corner (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A terrorist breaks into a married couple’s home and takes the wife hostage, igniting a tense standoff that surfaces secrets and lies.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A terrorist breaks into a married couple’s home and takes the wife hostage, igniting a tense standoff that surfaces secrets and lies. Kumari (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam – After marrying into a wealthy family, Kumari moves into her husband’s ancestral home where darkness lurks amid superstition, faith and folklore.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – After marrying into a wealthy family, Kumari moves into her husband’s ancestral home where darkness lurks amid superstition, faith and folklore. Little Boy (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Making ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Go behind the scenes with Romain Gavras and his team in this exclusive look at the production process of his technically stunning modern tragedy.

– TV-MA – French – Go behind the scenes with Romain Gavras and his team in this exclusive look at the production process of his technically stunning modern tragedy. Nafsi (2021) – TV-MA – English – After she and her husband struggle to conceive, a woman asks her best friend to be her surrogate — which ultimately puts their friendship in jeopardy.

– TV-MA – English – After she and her husband struggle to conceive, a woman asks her best friend to be her surrogate — which ultimately puts their friendship in jeopardy. Slumberland (2022) – PG – English – Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

– PG – English – Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish. The Griot (2021) – TV-PG – English – A talented but shy storyteller faces betrayal after his best friend steals his tales in order to impress the woman they both love.

– TV-PG – English – A talented but shy storyteller faces betrayal after his best friend steals his tales in order to impress the woman they both love. The Violence Action (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – She’s just a regular, sweet-looking college student by day. But by night, she’s a part-time assassin — and she’s about to face her toughest target yet.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Inside Job (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.

– TV-PG – English – Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers. Reign Supreme (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop.

– TV-MA – French – From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop. Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets, she’s drawn into a dark world of romance and murder.

– TV-MA – Korean – When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets, she’s drawn into a dark world of romance and murder. The Cuphead Show! (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

– TV-Y7 – English – Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. The Good Detective (Season 2) – TV-MA – Korean – When doubts arise about a five-year-old murder conviction, a veteran detective partners with a young hotshot to hunt down the case’s hidden truths.

– TV-MA – Korean – When doubts arise about a five-year-old murder conviction, a veteran detective partners with a young hotshot to hunt down the case’s hidden truths. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Top 10s on Netflix for November 18th, 2022

Top 10 Series on Netflix US

Dead to Me 1899 The Crown Love is Blind Manifest Ancient Apocalypse Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? From Scratch Warrior Nun Little Angel

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US