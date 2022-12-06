‘American Primeval’ Netflix Limited Series: Everything We Know So Far

Two creators under overall deals have confirmed their next project with Netflix in the form of a new limited series called American Primeval. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

Note: this article was first released on November 4th, 2022 (the first outlet to announce the project) and has been updated over time to reflect new information.

Up until the full unveiling, we had a brief synopsis of the upcoming series that’s currently in active development:

“Traveling West with her son, Sara joins a Mormon caravan headed in the same direction but bloody conflict erupts between the Native Americans and those claiming the land for themselves.”

Upon the official unveiling where we learned the limited series will consist of 6 episodes, Netflix provided a complete synopsis which reads as follows:

“American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.”

Who is behind American Primeval on Netflix?

The project is a collaboration between Film 44 (helmed by Peter Berg) and Grand Electric (helmed by Eric Newman). Both are under overall deals with Netflix and have previously partnered up on the upcoming limited series Painkiller.

Peter Berg is confirmed to serve as the sole director in the series while Eric Newman produces.

Berg, through Film 44, struck a deal with Netflix back in March 2021 where he would produce and direct new movies and series for the streamer. Thus far, he’s delivered Spenser Confidential. That deal is expected to be coming to an end after three years in early 2023.

Elsewhere, Berg serves as pilot director on the Pain Killer limited series and was an executive producer on the shelved The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving The Apocalypse series.

Speaking about the project, Berg said:

“We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

Eric Newman, through Grand Electric, has worked on a slew of Netflix projects over the years, with more on the way. He struck his deal back in 2020, which is expected to end by the close of this year.

Newman’s other announced Netflix projects include Rebel Moon, Griselda, and The Upper World.

Mark L. Smith will serve as writer and executive producer on the project behind projects, including Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, and Overlord.

Rachel Tenner serves as the casting director for the new series. Armando Salas will serve as director of photography/cinematographer.

Who will star in American Primeval?

Alongside the initial announcement on December 6th, Taylor Kitsch was announced to lead the cast.

Kitsch, who ranks in the top 1000 stars on IMDb’s STARmeter, is the best know for playing Remy LeBeau in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter in Disney’s John Carter, and Tim Riggins in NBC’s Friday Night Lights (last chance to watch in the United States, by the way). He’s also set to appear in Netflix’s Painkiller in 2023.

Kitsch will play the role of Isaac – a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

When will production begin on Netflix’s American Primeval?

Two sources indicate that the limited series will begin filming as soon as February 2023 in New Mexico, United States.

We’ll create a bigger preview when we have more on this upcoming limited series at Netflix.