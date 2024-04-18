Netflix News and Previews

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Sports Documentary Coming to Netflix in Summer 2024

Picture: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Squad – One Potato Productions / Boardwalk Pictures

The unforgettable athletes of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Squad are receiving their exciting documentary, which is coming to Netflix this Summer!

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries directed by Kelli Finglass and produced by Greg Whiteley with One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.

When is America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders coming to Netflix?

An official release date has yet to be revealed, but we can confirm that the documentary will be coming to Netflix sometime in Summer 2024.

What is the America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders documentary?

From audition camps to performing in front of 90,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium, the series will follow the exploits of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Squad during the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Gettyimages 1810327219

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders run onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Greg Whitely, the producer behind Netflix’s Last Chance U and Cheer, had the following to say about the upcoming documentary;

The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys.To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”

Gettyimages 2079441387

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – MARCH 15: Netflix documentary director Greg Whiteley participates in a “closest-to-the-pin” challenge with Boston Red Sox players and staff before a game against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 15, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, had the following to say;

“We went into this understanding that the opportunity to transparently share the journey of our season, and the emotions, challenges, and joy experienced along the way, is exactly what our fans and viewers would want.”

Gettyimages 1997728147

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Charlotte Jones Anderson (L) and Jerry Jones attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

