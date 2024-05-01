K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

‘Kill Bok Soon’ Spin-Off ‘Mantis’ In Development at Netflix

Mantis the spin-off of Kill Bok Soon begins filming in Summer 2024.

Kill Bok Soon Spin Off Mantis K Drama Netflix Preview

Picture: Yim Si Wan (left) and Park Gyu Young (right)

Kill Boksoon is getting a spin-off with Mantis. due to begin filming this Summer, will star Park Gyu Young and Yim Si Wan, who will also appear in the upcoming Squid Game season 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

Mantis (also known as Samagwi) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-action movie directed by Lee Tae Sung and created by Byun Sung Hyun. It is also a spin-off of the Netflix film Kill Boksoon, which was watched for over 63.3 million hours by subscribers, which equated to roughly 27.5 million Netflix views.

Table of Contents

What is the plot of Mantis?

At the time of writing, the plot of Mantis remains a mystery. However, as a spin-off film of Kill Boksoon, we expect plenty of action from the crime K-drama.

Who are the cast members of Mantis?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Park Gyu Young plays the female lead. The role currently remains unnamed. The actress has starred in some big Netflix Originals, playing leading roles in Sweet Home and Celebrity. She will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game.

Park Gyu Young Kill Bok Soon Spin Off Mantis K Drama Netflix Preview

Picture: Park Gyu Young as Yoon Ji Soo in Sweet Home – Netflix

Yim Si Wan plays the male lead. The role currently remains unnamed. The actor has previously starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Thirty-Nine and Run On. Yim Si Wan will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game. However, whether the actor plays a lead, supporting, or guest role remains unknown.

Yim Si Wan Kill Bok Soon Spin Off Mantis K Drama Netflix Preview

Picture: Yim Si Wan as Ki Seon Gyeom in Run On – Netflix

What is the production status of Mantis?

Official Production Status: Pre-production / Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 01/05/2024)

Mantis is currently in pre-production. Filming is reportedly planned to begin in early August 2024 and end by early May 2025.

When is the Mantis Netflix release date?

With production scheduled to finish in May 2025, we expect the spin-off to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Mantis on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas.

