‘Kill Bok Soon’ Spin-Off ‘Mantis’ In Development at Netflix

Kill Boksoon is getting a spin-off with Mantis. due to begin filming this Summer, will star Park Gyu Young and Yim Si Wan, who will also appear in the upcoming Squid Game season 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

Mantis (also known as Samagwi) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-action movie directed by Lee Tae Sung and created by Byun Sung Hyun. It is also a spin-off of the Netflix film Kill Boksoon, which was watched for over 63.3 million hours by subscribers, which equated to roughly 27.5 million Netflix views.

What is the plot of Mantis?

At the time of writing, the plot of Mantis remains a mystery. However, as a spin-off film of Kill Boksoon, we expect plenty of action from the crime K-drama.

Who are the cast members of Mantis?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Park Gyu Young plays the female lead. The role currently remains unnamed. The actress has starred in some big Netflix Originals, playing leading roles in Sweet Home and Celebrity. She will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game.

Yim Si Wan plays the male lead. The role currently remains unnamed. The actor has previously starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Thirty-Nine and Run On. Yim Si Wan will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game. However, whether the actor plays a lead, supporting, or guest role remains unknown.

What is the production status of Mantis?

Official Production Status: Pre-production / Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 01/05/2024)

Mantis is currently in pre-production. Filming is reportedly planned to begin in early August 2024 and end by early May 2025.

With production scheduled to finish in May 2025, we expect the spin-off to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Mantis on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!