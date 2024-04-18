What’s Leaving Netflix UK in May 2024

Spring is in bloom, and so two is the growing list of movies and television shows scheduled to leave the UK library in May 2024.

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart. All licensed content is only available on Netflix for a limited period.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in April 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our May list here.

One of the biggest losses to the UK library will be Despicable Me 3, which has only been available to stream for subscribers for the past three months.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, 2024

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Austenland (2013)

Awakening (1990)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (3 Seasons)

Coach Carter (2005)

The Core (2003)

Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Heat (1995)

Knuckle (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Munafik 2 (2018) N

Munich (2005)

Octonauts (4 Seasons)

Primal Fear (1996)

Sinister (2012)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Story of Film: A New Generation (2021)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

Sur Sapata (2019)

The Wall: Climb for Gold (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 2nd, 2024

23 Walks (2021)

Bennett’s War (2019)

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Colony (3 Seasons)

Harry Enfield’s Television Programme (2 Seasons)

Iris (2009)

Lady Driver (2019)

Medici (3 Seasons) N

Roped (2020)

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2024

Chris Distefano: Speshy (2022) N

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

The Souvenir (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 5th, 2024

The Football Factory (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 6th, 2024

Daughters Of (2020)

Reminiscence (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 7th, 2024

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 8th, 2024

Have You Seen the Fireflies? (1999)

Taskmaster (6 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 10th, 2024

Ad Astra (2019)

High Crimes (2002)

The Princess Weiyoung (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 11th, 2024

Illegal Woman (2020)

Studio 666 (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 12th, 2024

The Defected (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 14th, 2024

Ahaan (2021)

Mere Pyare Prime Minister (2019)

Rencor Tatuado (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 15th, 2024

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

I Hear You (1 Season)

Pure as Snow (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 16th, 2024

8 Mile (2002)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Long Live the Bonus Family (2022)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Shark Tale (2004)

Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul (2020)

Turbo (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 17th, 2024

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

The Figurine (2009)

Hwarang (Limited Series)

Love in the Moonlight (1 Season)

Mokalik (2019)

Phone Swap (2012)

The Producers (1 Season)

Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 18th, 2024

Well-Intended Love (2 Seasons)

