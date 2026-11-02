‘Black Butler’ Anime Series Returns to Netflix US in November 2026 After Three Years

Just over three years since departing the platform, Black Butler is making its return to Netflix US. Seasons 1 and 2 are scheduled to drop on November 15, 2026, and while subsequent installments aren’t confirmed, additional seasons could easily follow. Here’s everything we know so far.

Black Butler is a Japanese anime series adaptation of Yana Toboso’s manga of the same name. The manga began serializing in Monthly GFantasy in September 2006 and is ongoing today; so far, 36 volumes have been published. Over 36 million volumes of the manga are in circulation, and it is currently the 84th best-selling manga in Japanese history.

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An anime adaptation helmed by A-1 Pictures began airing on October 3, 2008, on Japan’s MBS network. In the USA, it was available on the FUNimation channel.

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When is Black Butler coming to Netflix US?

Black Butler is confirmed to arrive on Netflix on November 15, 2026.

You can find the release date on the landing page and set a reminder.

What is the plot of Black Butler?

Set in a fictional, Victorian-era London, Black Butler follows young aristocratic heir Ciel Phantomhive and his impeccably skilled, demonic butler, Sebastian Michaelis. Bound by a dark Faustian contract, the duo solves the underworld’s most sinister mysteries and investigates crimes plaguing the British Empire while Ciel seeks brutal vengeance against those who destroyed his noble family.

Are the latest seasons of Black Butler coming to Netflix?

As of now, we expect only the first two seasons of Black Butler to arrive on Netflix.

The first two seasons of Black Butler were broadcast between October 3, 2008, and September 17, 2010. Including the OVAs, we’d expect 43 episodes of Black Butler to arrive on Netflix.

The following four Black Butler arcs, Book of Circus, Book of Murder, Public School Arc, and Emerald Witch Arc, aren’t expected to land on Netflix yet.

Given Netflix’s track record of adding more episodes to titles like Wind Breaker, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen over time, don’t be surprised if it adds more Black Butler episodes to the lineup later.

Are you looking forward to watching Black Butler on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!