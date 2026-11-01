Why ‘XO, Kitty’ Fans Think The Show Has Been Canceled and Season 4 Isn’t Coming

Seven months after XO, Kitty season 3 hit Netflix, we’re still waiting for official word on Kitty Song Covey’s future. In the absence of an announcement, fans have taken their questions straight to the cast, and the answers Anthony Keyvan has been giving in his TikTok comments aren’t the ones they were hoping for.

Keyvan, who plays Kitty’s best friend Q, has been fielding a flood of season 4 questions under one of his recent TikToks. When one fan asked “AYEE WHERE IS THE NEXT SEASON,” Keyvan replied: “Gonna hold your hand when I say this…” That exchange alone has racked up thousands of likes, and the video’s comment section has now passed 700 comments.

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He didn’t push back on the panic elsewhere in the thread either. A fan who wrote “UR TELLING ME THERES NOT GONNA BE A NEXT SEASON OF XO KITTY” got a meme in response, as did another who pleaded, “Don’t mess with me there is a season 4 right.”

Keyvan has previously suggested the show was canceled as far back as July “It’s not coming…”

GUYS😭 anthony has been posting comments like this since july. i wouldn't be that worried considering actors have an nda… why would he confirm there's no s4 on a random wednesday? we have to get an official announcement first … pic.twitter.com/n1DCJtF0or — sunnie (@xosunniiee) October 29, 2026

So, has XO, Kitty actually been canceled?

Officially, no. Netflix hasn’t renewed the series, but it hasn’t canceled it either, and until the streamer says otherwise, the show remains in limbo.

We reached out to Netflix for comment on Friday but did not receive a response – we will update you if we do.

It’s also worth stressing what Keyvan hasn’t said. There’s no statement here, no mention of a decision from Netflix, and nothing to tell us whether he’s been told something behind the scenes or is simply reading the room seven months on. Some fan posts are describing this as confirmation, but a few cryptic comments aren’t quite that and he’s also wound up and misled fans before.

Back in 2023, he notably replied to someone saying “There is no season 2.”

Back in May, Anna Cathcart told Us Weekly that season 4 was “such a big question mark right now” and that the cast was still waiting on an answer. A lot could have changed since then, of course, but we haven’t heard anything further from the show’s leads or creator Jenny Han. One fan noted on October 30th that Cathcart’s social profile has been updated to remove any mention of XO, Kitty.

There’s another important wrinkle here: a season 4 not happening wouldn’t necessarily be the end of Kitty’s story.

As we covered in July, Deadline reported that Paramount Television Studios had extended Netflix’s option on the series, giving the streamer more time to decide. The options on the table included a fourth season, in Seoul or a new setting, or a movie to wrap things up. The cast’s options were extended too, keeping them available if Netflix orders more.

That’s why we wouldn’t start writing the obituary just yet. If Keyvan’s comments are a genuine hint, they’d fit just as neatly with a wrap-up movie as they would with an outright cancelation. It would also track for Han: To All the Boys was told across three movies, and The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a film follow-up after three seasons.

Why the silence is so unusual for XO, Kitty

The reason fans are so on edge is that this show has never had to wait like this before. Both of its previous renewals came in less than a month: season 1 premiered on May 18, 2023, and was renewed on June 14, while season 2 premiered on January 16, 2025, and was renewed on February 14.

Season 3 premiered on April 2, 2026. Seven months later, we’ve got nothing.

And it’s not as though the numbers have collapsed. We’ll hold our hands up here: when season 3 debuted, we called season 4 a foregone conclusion, and on paper, it’s still hard to argue against one. Season 3 opened at #1 on the English TV chart with 12.9 million views, and it went on to pull in 29.3 million views through June 30, good enough for No. 16 in Netflix’s What We Watched report for the first half of 2026.

There has been some decay, as you can see from the first three weeks of each season, but nothing like the drops we’ve seen elsewhere on Netflix:

Season Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 3-Week Total Season 1 14.2M 12.5M 5.9M 32.6M Season 2 14.2M 9.2M 3.7M 27.1M Season 3 12.9M 7.8M 3.0M 23.7M

By week 3, season 3 was 12% behind season 2 and 27% behind season 1. Good holds, but we did suggest at the time that the show could be closing in on its final season, either with season 4 or season 5.

Only last week, in our late-2026 renewal predictions, we had XO, Kitty down as a likely renewal, possibly as a final season, while noting that it’s a headscratcher and the longer this goes on, the worse the potential outcome. We’re not tearing that up over a few TikTok comments, but they certainly don’t help, and a movie is looking at least as plausible as a full fourth season.

For now, the ball remains in Netflix’s court. We’ll update this post as soon as we hear anything official.

Do you think Anthony Keyvan is hinting that XO, Kitty is over, or is he just messing with fans? Would you settle for a wrap-up movie? Let us know in the comments down below.