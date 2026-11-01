New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: November 1, 2026

A day later than usual, but it’s time for our end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix in the United States. And it’s a big one: 84 new titles have landed since last Sunday, more than double last week’s haul, thanks to a mountain of licensed movies arriving on November 1st and a stack of new Netflix documentaries, led by the three-part The One About Matthew Perry.

Beyond the Perry doc, there’s a true-crime series on the downfall of Sinaloa Cartel boss El Mayo Zambada, a pizza-shop mockumentary in Minimum Wage, four Lee Chang-dong classics, and the first wave of Christmas movies for anyone who refuses to wait until Thanksgiving. Now that the calendar has flipped, you’ll also want to bookmark our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Documentary | Episodes: 3

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Three years almost to the day since his death, Netflix has released the first in-depth documentary on Matthew Perry, and it has landed hard. Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson (Quiet on Set), the three-parter is built around interviews with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and the lifelong friends and collaborators who knew him away from Chandler Bing: his early comedic promise, the ten years on Friends, and the decades-long battle with addiction he wrote about so candidly in his own memoir.

Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Workplace Comedy | Episodes: 14

Netflix’s most unusual experiment of the week. Minimum Wage started life as American High Shorts, a run of phone-shot mockumentary episodes that racked up more than 30 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Netflix liked it enough to order 28 episodes, the first 14 of which arrived on Monday, each running around twelve and a half minutes, so you can clear the lot in an evening.

The premise is The Office with acne: a crew of overwhelmed teenagers trying to keep a struggling local pizzeria alive while juggling school, a manic boss (Randall Park as Mr. Sylvester), and wages that barely cover the gas to get there. More on the show here.

Lee Chang-dong Collection: Green Fish, Peppermint Candy, Oasis & Poetry

Type: Movies

Genre: Drama | Language: Korean

The licensed pickup of the week for cinephiles. Ahead of Lee Chang-dong’s new film Possible Love arriving this Friday, Netflix US has added four of the Korean master’s six features: his 1997 debut Green Fish, the reverse-chronology masterpiece Peppermint Candy, the Venice-winning Oasis with Sol Kyung-gu and Moon So-ri, and Poetry, which took Best Screenplay at Cannes. None are easy watches, all are essential, and Peppermint Candy in particular is one of the great Korean films of its era. We ran through the full lineup last month.

Also worth your time this week: A Couple of Lies, a Swedish psychological thriller adapted from Stefan Ahnhem’s novel with Emma Appleton, Fares Fares, Frida Gustavsson, and Jakob Oftebro; SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of, which we reviewed as a bittersweet reunion anchored by the late Catherine O’Hara; and the Spanish heist thriller Collision Course, which has cracked the movie top 10 despite a lukewarm 2.5/5 from Florian. On the licensed side, The Good Lie with Reese Witherspoon has arrived alongsdie Whiplash, Stand by Me, Looper, Bridesmaids, and Fury all returned on November 1st, alongside a first batch of Christmas movies led by The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and A Sudden Case of Christmas.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Here’s everything added to Netflix in the United States between October 25th and November 1st. For the complete rundown of every title with more details, head over to our What’s New on Netflix hub.

54 New Movies Added This Week

10,000 B.C. (2008) – PG-13 – English

A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024) – TV-14 – English

Air Force One (1997) – R – English

Avarachan & Sons (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – TV-Y7 – English

Baththa (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil

Bridesmaids (2011) – R – English

Champions (2023) – PG-13 – English

Christmas with the Coopers (2015) – PG-13 – English

Cliffhanger (1993) – R – English

Collision Course (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Cry Macho (2021) – PG-13 – English

Day of the Dead: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish

– TV-G – Spanish Don’t Trouble the Trouble (2026) – TV-14 – Malayalam

Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs (2026) – TV-14 – English

Fury (2014) – R – English

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) – TV-14 – English

Green Fish (1997) – TV-MA – Korean

Here Comes the Boom (2012) – PG – English

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – PG-13 – English

Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) – PG-13 – English

Looper (2012) – R – English

Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018) – PG-13 – Japanese

No Sleep ’Til Christmas (2018) – TV-14 – English

Oasis (2004) – TV-MA – Korean

Obsess (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic Pawn Sacrifice (2015) – PG-13 – English

Peppermint Candy (2000) – TV-MA – Korean

Poetry (2011) – TV-PG – Korean

Public Enemies (2009) – R – English

Resident Evil (2002) – R – English

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – R – English

Richard Jewell (2019) – R – English

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) – TV-PG – English

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sigma (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil

Stand by Me (1986) – R – English

Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) – PG – English

The Birthday Gift (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German The Brothers Grimsby (2016) – R – English

The Croods (2013) – PG – English

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – PG-13 – English

The Good Lie (2014) – PG-13 – English

The Mummy (2017) – PG-13 – English

Warkop DKI: ViRaLiN dOoOoNg..!! (2026) – PG-13 – Indonesian

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) – PG-13 – English

Where Hope Grows (2014) – PG-13 – English

While We’re Young (2015) – R – English

Whiplash (2014) – R – English

You, Me, Us (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

30 New TV Series Added This Week

100 Days to Fall in Love (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Spanish

A Couple of Lies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Akka: The Protectors (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Marathi

– TV-MA – Marathi Balaraw: Blood Island (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino

– TV-MA – Filipino Blue Exorcist (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

Chhota Bheem (Season 20) – TV-PG – Hindi

Chhota Bheem – Damyaan and Co. (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

Chhota Bheem – Dholakpur Dhamaka (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

Dead-End Job (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Defendant (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

Detective Conan (Season 4) – TV-14 – Japanese

Dhindora (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi

El Chema (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish

Falsa identidad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Spanish

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese How to Ruin Diwali (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Mistletoe Murders (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English

Police Squad! (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

Rectify (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English

Remember: War of the Son (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

Sesame Street Mecha Builders (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

Temperature of Love (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean

The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Gift of Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese The Golden Hour (Season 2) – TV-MA – Dutch

The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Red Road (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English

The Village: Achiara’s Secret (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days. Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position between October 25th and November 1st and provided by FlixPatrol.

After two weeks at the top, Animals has finally been knocked off its perch, and not by a little. Surviving Hurricane Otis, which crept in at #13 last week with 10 points, has stormed to #1 with 75 points as word of mouth spread on the Mexican disaster drama. Gladiator II has also kicked on, climbing from #9 to #2 (59 points), while Animals settles for #3 with 55 points, down from 76. Hollywood Dirt is the week’s other big riser, jumping from #14 to #4 after a full week on the service.

It’s been a strong week for new entries too. Champions, the 2023 Woody Harrelson basketball comedy that arrived on November 1st, has debuted at #5 off a single day, Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs took #7, the original Gladiator has joined its sequel in the top 10 at #8, and Spanish heist thriller Collision Course rounds out the ten. Halloween did its usual thing further down: Hubie Halloween reappeared at #11, Halloween Ends snuck in at #16, and KPop Demon Hunters popped back up at #13, presumably off the back of a lot of Rumi and Mira costumes.

The fall of the week belongs to Sacrifice, which has crashed from #2 to #14 (61 points down to 9), while Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex slipped from #6 to #12 and Ice Age is clinging on at #18 with a single point. Dropping off the list entirely: Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love, The Fate of the Furious, Doing Life, Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald, Hollywood Dirt: Closed Door, Ice Age: Collision Course, UNABOMBER, and Cocaine Bear.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 Surviving Hurricane Otis 75 ▲ 12 (from #13) 2 Gladiator II 59 ▲ 7 (from #9) 3 Animals 55 ▼ 2 (from #1) 4 Hollywood Dirt 33 ▲ 10 (from #14) 5 Champions 30 NEW 6 Twilight 29 ▼ 1 (from #5) 7 Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs 28 NEW 8 Gladiator 25 NEW 9 The Breadwinner 24 ▼ 1 (from #8) 10 Collision Course 18 NEW 11 Hubie Halloween 17 NEW 12 Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex 13 ▼ 6 (from #6) 13 KPop Demon Hunters 10 NEW 14 Sacrifice 9 ▼ 12 (from #2) 15 I’ll See You in My Dreams 9 NEW 16 Halloween Ends 4 NEW 17 Minions 1 NEW 18 Ice Age 1 ▼ 8 (from #10)

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

We called it last week: with a full weekend behind it, Nobody Wants This has gone from #9 (20 points) straight to #1 with 70 points, the biggest total on either chart this week. From has climbed from #4 to #2 (58 points) as Netflix’s limited licensing window on the first three seasons pays off over Halloween, and Love Is Blind holds steady in the top three at #3 (50 points) as the Boston season continues to roll out weekly. The Diplomat, last week’s co-#1, has eased down to #5 after its full-season binge, and Below has slid from #3 to #8 in its fourth week.

It’s a documentary-heavy set of debuts. The One About Matthew Perry landed at #4 with 48 points, Minimum Wage took #6, The Fall of El Mayo arrived at #7 off just three days, and Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell completes the top 10, giving Netflix four new entries inside the ten. The New Stanford Prison Experiment has improved from #12 to #9 in its second week, and Raw is up five places to #11. Less impressive is Lupin: despite being one of the biggest returning shows of the autumn, Part 4 has only managed #13 with 9 points, well short of what Parts 1 to 3 did on their releases.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 Nobody Wants This 70 ▲ 8 (from #9) 2 From 58 ▲ 2 (from #4) 3 Love Is Blind 50 ▼ 1 (from #2) 4 The One About Matthew Perry 48 NEW 5 The Diplomat 34 ▼ 4 (from #1) 6 Minimum Wage 31 NEW 7 The Fall of El Mayo 29 NEW 8 Below 26 ▼ 5 (from #3) 9 The New Stanford Prison Experiment 24 ▲ 3 (from #12) 10 Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell 20 NEW 11 Raw 17 ▲ 5 (from #16) 12 TYSON 9 ▼ 7 (from #5) 13 Lupin 9 NEW 14 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 5 ▼ 6 (from #8) 15 The Great British Baking Show 4 ▼ 4 (from #11) 16 Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine 4 ▼ 6 (from #10) 17 Dead-End Job 1 NEW 18 Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic 1 NEW

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!