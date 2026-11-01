New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: November 1, 2026

A day later than usual, but it’s time for our end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix in the United States. And it’s a big one: 84 new titles have landed since last Sunday, more than double last week’s haul, thanks to a mountain of licensed movies arriving on November 1st and a stack of new Netflix documentaries, led by the three-part The One About Matthew Perry.
Beyond the Perry doc, there’s a true-crime series on the downfall of Sinaloa Cartel boss El Mayo Zambada, a pizza-shop mockumentary in Minimum Wage, four Lee Chang-dong classics, and the first wave of Christmas movies for anyone who refuses to wait until Thanksgiving. Now that the calendar has flipped, you’ll also want to bookmark our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week
The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Type: Series
Genre: Documentary | Episodes: 3
Three years almost to the day since his death, Netflix has released the first in-depth documentary on Matthew Perry, and it has landed hard. Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson (Quiet on Set), the three-parter is built around interviews with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and the lifelong friends and collaborators who knew him away from Chandler Bing: his early comedic promise, the ten years on Friends, and the decades-long battle with addiction he wrote about so candidly in his own memoir.
Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original
Type: Series
Genre: Workplace Comedy | Episodes: 14
Netflix’s most unusual experiment of the week. Minimum Wage started life as American High Shorts, a run of phone-shot mockumentary episodes that racked up more than 30 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Netflix liked it enough to order 28 episodes, the first 14 of which arrived on Monday, each running around twelve and a half minutes, so you can clear the lot in an evening.
The premise is The Office with acne: a crew of overwhelmed teenagers trying to keep a struggling local pizzeria alive while juggling school, a manic boss (Randall Park as Mr. Sylvester), and wages that barely cover the gas to get there. More on the show here.
Lee Chang-dong Collection: Green Fish, Peppermint Candy, Oasis & Poetry
Type: Movies
Genre: Drama | Language: Korean
The licensed pickup of the week for cinephiles. Ahead of Lee Chang-dong’s new film Possible Love arriving this Friday, Netflix US has added four of the Korean master’s six features: his 1997 debut Green Fish, the reverse-chronology masterpiece Peppermint Candy, the Venice-winning Oasis with Sol Kyung-gu and Moon So-ri, and Poetry, which took Best Screenplay at Cannes. None are easy watches, all are essential, and Peppermint Candy in particular is one of the great Korean films of its era. We ran through the full lineup last month.
Also worth your time this week: A Couple of Lies, a Swedish psychological thriller adapted from Stefan Ahnhem’s novel with Emma Appleton, Fares Fares, Frida Gustavsson, and Jakob Oftebro; SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of, which we reviewed as a bittersweet reunion anchored by the late Catherine O’Hara; and the Spanish heist thriller Collision Course, which has cracked the movie top 10 despite a lukewarm 2.5/5 from Florian. On the licensed side, The Good Lie with Reese Witherspoon has arrived alongsdie Whiplash, Stand by Me, Looper, Bridesmaids, and Fury all returned on November 1st, alongside a first batch of Christmas movies led by The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and A Sudden Case of Christmas.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
Here’s everything added to Netflix in the United States between October 25th and November 1st. For the complete rundown of every title with more details, head over to our What’s New on Netflix hub.
54 New Movies Added This Week
- 10,000 B.C. (2008) – PG-13 – English
- A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024) – TV-14 – English
- Air Force One (1997) – R – English
- Avarachan & Sons (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam
- Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – TV-Y7 – English
- Baththa (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
- Bridesmaids (2011) – R – English
- Champions (2023) – PG-13 – English
- Christmas with the Coopers (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Cliffhanger (1993) – R – English
- Collision Course (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Cry Macho (2021) – PG-13 – English
- Day of the Dead: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish
- Don’t Trouble the Trouble (2026) – TV-14 – Malayalam
- Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs (2026) – TV-14 – English
- Fury (2014) – R – English
- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) – TV-14 – English
- Green Fish (1997) – TV-MA – Korean
- Here Comes the Boom (2012) – PG – English
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) – PG-13 – English
- Looper (2012) – R – English
- Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018) – PG-13 – Japanese
- No Sleep ’Til Christmas (2018) – TV-14 – English
- Oasis (2004) – TV-MA – Korean
- Obsess (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic
- Pawn Sacrifice (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Peppermint Candy (2000) – TV-MA – Korean
- Poetry (2011) – TV-PG – Korean
- Public Enemies (2009) – R – English
- Resident Evil (2002) – R – English
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – R – English
- Richard Jewell (2019) – R – English
- Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) – TV-PG – English
- SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Sigma (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
- Stand by Me (1986) – R – English
- Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) – PG – English
- The Birthday Gift (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- The Brothers Grimsby (2016) – R – English
- The Croods (2013) – PG – English
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – PG-13 – English
- The Good Lie (2014) – PG-13 – English
- The Mummy (2017) – PG-13 – English
- Warkop DKI: ViRaLiN dOoOoNg..!! (2026) – PG-13 – Indonesian
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) – PG-13 – English
- Where Hope Grows (2014) – PG-13 – English
- While We’re Young (2015) – R – English
- Whiplash (2014) – R – English
- You, Me, Us (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
30 New TV Series Added This Week
- 100 Days to Fall in Love (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Spanish
- A Couple of Lies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Akka: The Protectors (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Marathi
- Balaraw: Blood Island (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino
- Blue Exorcist (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Chhota Bheem (Season 20) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Damyaan and Co. (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Dholakpur Dhamaka (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Dead-End Job (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Defendant (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean
- Detective Conan (Season 4) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Dhindora (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi
- El Chema (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish
- Falsa identidad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Spanish
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese
- How to Ruin Diwali (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Mistletoe Murders (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English
- Police Squad! (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Rectify (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English
- Remember: War of the Son (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
- Temperature of Love (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean
- The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Gift of Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- The Golden Hour (Season 2) – TV-MA – Dutch
- The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Red Road (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English
- The Village: Achiara’s Secret (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days. Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position between October 25th and November 1st and provided by FlixPatrol.
After two weeks at the top, Animals has finally been knocked off its perch, and not by a little. Surviving Hurricane Otis, which crept in at #13 last week with 10 points, has stormed to #1 with 75 points as word of mouth spread on the Mexican disaster drama. Gladiator II has also kicked on, climbing from #9 to #2 (59 points), while Animals settles for #3 with 55 points, down from 76. Hollywood Dirt is the week’s other big riser, jumping from #14 to #4 after a full week on the service.
It’s been a strong week for new entries too. Champions, the 2023 Woody Harrelson basketball comedy that arrived on November 1st, has debuted at #5 off a single day, Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs took #7, the original Gladiator has joined its sequel in the top 10 at #8, and Spanish heist thriller Collision Course rounds out the ten. Halloween did its usual thing further down: Hubie Halloween reappeared at #11, Halloween Ends snuck in at #16, and KPop Demon Hunters popped back up at #13, presumably off the back of a lot of Rumi and Mira costumes.
The fall of the week belongs to Sacrifice, which has crashed from #2 to #14 (61 points down to 9), while Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex slipped from #6 to #12 and Ice Age is clinging on at #18 with a single point. Dropping off the list entirely: Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love, The Fate of the Furious, Doing Life, Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald, Hollywood Dirt: Closed Door, Ice Age: Collision Course, UNABOMBER, and Cocaine Bear.
|#
|Title
|Points
|vs. Last Week
|1
|Surviving Hurricane Otis
|75
|▲ 12 (from #13)
|2
|Gladiator II
|59
|▲ 7 (from #9)
|3
|Animals
|55
|▼ 2 (from #1)
|4
|Hollywood Dirt
|33
|▲ 10 (from #14)
|5
|Champions
|30
|NEW
|6
|Twilight
|29
|▼ 1 (from #5)
|7
|Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs
|28
|NEW
|8
|Gladiator
|25
|NEW
|9
|The Breadwinner
|24
|▼ 1 (from #8)
|10
|Collision Course
|18
|NEW
|11
|Hubie Halloween
|17
|NEW
|12
|Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex
|13
|▼ 6 (from #6)
|13
|KPop Demon Hunters
|10
|NEW
|14
|Sacrifice
|9
|▼ 12 (from #2)
|15
|I’ll See You in My Dreams
|9
|NEW
|16
|Halloween Ends
|4
|NEW
|17
|Minions
|1
|NEW
|18
|Ice Age
|1
|▼ 8 (from #10)
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week
We called it last week: with a full weekend behind it, Nobody Wants This has gone from #9 (20 points) straight to #1 with 70 points, the biggest total on either chart this week. From has climbed from #4 to #2 (58 points) as Netflix’s limited licensing window on the first three seasons pays off over Halloween, and Love Is Blind holds steady in the top three at #3 (50 points) as the Boston season continues to roll out weekly. The Diplomat, last week’s co-#1, has eased down to #5 after its full-season binge, and Below has slid from #3 to #8 in its fourth week.
It’s a documentary-heavy set of debuts. The One About Matthew Perry landed at #4 with 48 points, Minimum Wage took #6, The Fall of El Mayo arrived at #7 off just three days, and Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell completes the top 10, giving Netflix four new entries inside the ten. The New Stanford Prison Experiment has improved from #12 to #9 in its second week, and Raw is up five places to #11. Less impressive is Lupin: despite being one of the biggest returning shows of the autumn, Part 4 has only managed #13 with 9 points, well short of what Parts 1 to 3 did on their releases.
|#
|Title
|Points
|vs. Last Week
|1
|Nobody Wants This
|70
|▲ 8 (from #9)
|2
|From
|58
|▲ 2 (from #4)
|3
|Love Is Blind
|50
|▼ 1 (from #2)
|4
|The One About Matthew Perry
|48
|NEW
|5
|The Diplomat
|34
|▼ 4 (from #1)
|6
|Minimum Wage
|31
|NEW
|7
|The Fall of El Mayo
|29
|NEW
|8
|Below
|26
|▼ 5 (from #3)
|9
|The New Stanford Prison Experiment
|24
|▲ 3 (from #12)
|10
|Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell
|20
|NEW
|11
|Raw
|17
|▲ 5 (from #16)
|12
|TYSON
|9
|▼ 7 (from #5)
|13
|Lupin
|9
|NEW
|14
|Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
|5
|▼ 6 (from #8)
|15
|The Great British Baking Show
|4
|▼ 4 (from #11)
|16
|Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine
|4
|▼ 6 (from #10)
|17
|Dead-End Job
|1
|NEW
|18
|Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic
|1
|NEW
What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!