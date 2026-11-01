Every Indian Movie and Show New to Netflix in October 2026

October was an incredibly busy month at Netflix India, thanks in large part to the addition of back-catalogue Hindi films from Excel Entertainment and Eros International and seven series from the Bengali streaming service Hoichoi (which have been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for Netflix).

In addition, four new Netflix Indian Originals debuted this month: the film Gajab Raat, the series #Love and Akka, and a stand-up special from writer and comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

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Here are all of the Indian movies and series added to Netflix in October 2026. Be sure to check out our HUGE Indian slate preview for 2026 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: October 2026

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Ajay Devgn, Ratna Pathak Shah

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 2

Two long-lost lovers decide to wed late in life, but combining households and moving their adult children under one roof creates golmaal (“chaos”).

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 187 Minutes

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: October 2

Heeramandi creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released internationally as “Straight From the Heart.” Ajay Devgn plays a newlywed husband who sets out to reunite his bride (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with the lover she forsook (Salman Khan) to appease her disapproving parents.

Omkara (2006)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 151 Minutes

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Genre: Based on a Play, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 2

Director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Indian interpretation of Shakespeare’s Othello is a masterpiece.

Fukrey Returns (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 6

The sequel to 2013’s Fukrey (also on Netflix) finds four dimwitted friends on a treasure hunt, after one of them acquires the ability to see the future.

Housefull (2010)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Sajid Khan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jiah Khan, Deepika Padukone

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 6

This ensemble comedy about an unlucky man’s romantic problems features a memorable fistfight between Akshay Kumar and a monkey.

Housefull 3 (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Directors: Sajid-Farhad

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 6

Three beautiful, wealthy sisters find love in defiance of a family curse that ends every romance in tragedy.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Director: Aanand Rai

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 6

A mild-mannered London doctor returns to India for an arranged marriage, but his feisty bride-to-be’s boyfriend presents a problem.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Aanand Rai

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 6

After a few years of marriage (spoiler alert for the first movie, I guess), Manu courts trouble when he meets his wife’s doppelgänger.

Mandaadi (2026)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 152 Minutes

Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar

Genre: Sports, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 7

A new team of competitors take advantage of a fisherman’s local knowledge to battle in a sailboat race off of Tamil Nadu’s coast. Additional dialogue options can be found in Mandaadi‘s audio menu.

Epic (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Aditya Haasan

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: October 8

An Indian student learns about life and love while attending university in London. Additional dialogue options are available in Epic‘s audio menu.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (2026)

Languages: Malayalam & Malayalam audio description

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Shahad Nilambur

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 9

In compensation for her husband’s death in the line of duty, a young mother is offered her his spot on the police force. The new officer soon finds herself involved in a dangerous cover-up.

Reporting Live (2026)

Languages: Hindi, English, Indonesian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu & Thai

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Dhruv Tripathi

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 9

While covering a tragic accident, a TV reporter and her cameraman find evidence of a vast criminal enterprise enabling Mumbai’s lucrative construction boom. Yet when they are ready to go public their findings, their corporate media boss won’t put them on air. This plot-heavy story is interesting but lacks nuance. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — are available in the film’s audio menu.

Sumukhi Suresh: Hoemonal (2026) N

Language: English

Runtime: 72 Minutes

Director: Nishant Nayak

Cast: Sumukhi Suresh

Genre: Stand-up Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 14

After writing dialogue for the Netflix Original films CTRL and Lust Stories 3 and appearing in the Original series The Royals, comedian Sumukhi Suresh gets the spotlight all to herself for her stand-up special Hoemonal.

Enna Vilai: The Price of Dignity (2026)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 122 Minutes

Director: Sajeev Pazhoor

Cast: Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani

Genre: Legal Drama | Added to Netflix: October 15

An honest fisherman finds a valuable pendant on the sea floor. When he turns it into the authorities, he’s erroneously accused of theft. Additional dialogue options — including a Tamil audio description track — can be found in Enna Vilai‘s audio menu.

Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Languages: Hindi & Hindi audio description

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Nitya Mehra

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sarika

Genre: Sci-Fi, Romance | Added to Netflix: October 19

A rare mainstream Hindi sci-fi film, Baar Baar Dekho finds a reluctant groom bouncing through time to glimpse his future as he chooses between his two great loves: his wife and math.

English Vinglish (2012)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 19

English Vinglish is a perfect comfort watch. The legendary Sridevi plays an Indian housewife who studies English in secret while on a trip to New York, bolstering her confidence and helping her find her own definition of self-worth.

Gold (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Reema Kagti

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh

Genre: Sports, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: October 19

Gold is a fictional depiction of the Indian field hockey team’s first competition as an independent nation in the 1948 Olympics in London.

Gully Boy (2019)

Languages: Hindi & Hindi audio description

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: October 19

India’s official submission to the 92nd Oscars stars Ranveer Singh as a young man from an impoverished background who forgoes his education to make it big as a rapper, at great personal cost.

Salaam-e-Ishq (2006)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 215 Minutes

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: October 19

This unofficial remake of Love Actually follows six couples whose love lives intertwine.

The Paradise (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil

Runtime: 150 Minutes

Director: Srikanth Odela

Cast: Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu

Genre: Action, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: October 21

In the 1980s, a marginalized community stages a bloody fight for its rights. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Dhoomakethu (2026)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Sudhi Maddison

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 22

A groom’s anxieties about not being good enough for his bride-to-be manifest in a nightmare about his own death. The appearance of a comet on the morning of the wedding traps the groom in a time loop until he can figure out how to stop the nightmare from coming true. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Dorothy (2026)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Sanath Reddy, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ+ | Added to Netflix: October 22

Dorothy was a huge hit at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Keerthy Suresh plays the title character — a woman who forces two small-town friends to question their village’s inherent sexism. Additional dialogue options can be found in Dorothy‘s audio menu.

Gajab Raat (2026) N

Languages: Hindi, English, French & 8 more

Runtime: 123 Minutes

Director: Ritesh Shah

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 23

Formerly titled Ghooskhor Pandat, Gajab Raat follows a crooked cop over the course of one hectic night, when a violent crime derails his extracurricular activities. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Baththa (2026)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Sai Prithviraj

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 28

The most dangerous gangster in 1980s Madras forms an unlikely friendship with the boy who accidentally locks him in a school bathroom. Additional dialogue options can be found in Baththa‘s audio menu.

Avarachan & Sons (2026)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Thamby

Cast: Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi S. Poduval

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 29

A drunken widower is kicked out of his hometown due to his chaotic ways, forcing him to repair his fractured relationships with his adult sons. Additional dialogue options — including Malayalam and Hindi audio description tracks — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Shashank Yeleti

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Added to Netflix: October 29

A broke ambulance driver’s get-rich-quick scheme is derailed when he meets a little girl with magical powers. Additional dialogue options — including a Telugu audio description track — can be found in the movie’s audio menu.

Sigma (2026)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 144 Minutes

Director: Jason Sanjay

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj

Genre: Heist, Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 29

A guy trying to pay off his family’s debts finds himself in possession of a criminal gang’s database, and he uses the opportunity to turn into a kind of Robin Hood. Additional dialogue options can be found in Sigma‘s audio menu.

Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Raghavendra Katari

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Rakendu Mouli, Megha Lekha

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 29

Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (aka “SI Yugandhar“) sees the title character uncover dangerous secrets when a body missing from police custody turns up in an unusual place. Additional dialogue options — including a Telugu audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026)

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Radhika Bansal

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 30

A Diwali family reunion is upended by a surprise marriage. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the movie’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: October 2026

#Love (2026) N

Languages: Tamil, English, French, & 7 more

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Chidambaram

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: October 2

The creators of rival dating apps put their opposing philosophies about love to the test when they fall for each other. Additional dialogue options — including audio description tracks in Tamil, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain & Latin America) — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Sunday Brunch with Kamiya Jain (2026)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 1s

Cast: Kamiya Jain

Genre: Celebrity Chat Show, Food | Added to Netflix: October 4

Journalist and travel influencer Kamiya Jain sits down with actors and athletes to discuss their lives and careers. Much like Hollywood, Bollywood draws in people from all over the country hoping to make it big in the movie industry. When Jain sits down for a meal with her celebrity guests, the food is often from the region where her guest was raised, making the show something of an overview of Indian cuisine. New episodes air on Sundays.

Least Eligible Bachelor (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Jeevan Kumar

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 9

A man and woman who match on a matrimony site agree to live together for six months before deciding if they want to marry — only she’s his boss! Additional dialogue options can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Roadies: Rebirth (2026)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula

Genre: Reality Competition | Added to Netflix: October 16

Roadies: Rebirth is the 21st season of the reality competition show, which aired for most of its run on MTV. New episodes air on Fridays & Saturdays, with a finale due sometime in 2027.

Anjaan Saaye (2026)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Cast: Chiranjeet Chakrabarti, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Surangana Bandyopadhyay

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Added to Netflix: October 17

The family of an occultist is endangered by his investigation into a mystery with supernatural origins. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Eken Sirji Jungle Mein (2023)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Anirban Chakrabarti, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Somak Ghosh

Genre: Comedy, Mystery | Added to Netflix: October 17

Detective Eken Babu tracks a king’s hidden treasure in the jungle. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Eken Sirji Purulia Mein (2026)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Anirban Chakrabarti, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Somak Ghosh

Genre: Comedy, Mystery | Added to Netflix: October 17

Detective Eken Babu is on the hunt for a valuable gem. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Eken Sirji Samundar Mein (2025)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Anirban Chakrabarti, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Somak Ghosh

Genre: Comedy, Mystery | Added to Netflix: October 17

Detective Eken Babu’s vacation is interrupted by the murder of a local artist. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Lajja (2026)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Cast: Priyanka Sarkar, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Indrasish Roy

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: October 17

Housewife Jaya challenges societal expectations of women when she musters the courage to stand up to her husband’s verbal abuse. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the Lajja‘s audio menu.

Madam Inspector (2026)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Sandipta Sen, Niranjan Mondal, Pratik Dutta

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 17

An intrepid inspector searches for the link between the suspicious deaths of several brides-to-be. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Sampurna (2023)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Cast: Sohini Sarkar, Rajnandini Paul, Prantik Banerjee

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: October 17

Against her conservative family’s wishes, Sampurna speaks out against her brother-in-law’s abuse of his wife. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Matargashti (2026)

Languages: Hindi & Hindi audio description

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 5

Cast: Rajesh Kumar, Adrija Sinha, Saumya Uniyal

Genre: Teen Drama | Added to Netflix: October 21

A college student’s growing independence and romantic pursuits run into an insurmountable obstacle: her overprotective father.

Dhindora (2021)

Languages: Hindi, English, & Hindi audio description

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Anup Soni, Gayatri Bhardwaj

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 28

Actor and comedian Bhuvan Bam’s web series about a middle-class family was such a hit on his YouTube channel that Netflix commissioned a second season. Before Dhindora Season 2 premieres later this year, catch up on Season 1 on Netflix. Additional dialogue options can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Akka (2026) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Polish, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 5

Cast: Radhika Apte, Keerthy Suresh, Tanvi Azmi

Genre: Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 30

Set in a fictional matriarchal village in the 1980s, a bloody battle for supremacy erupts when the current village leader (Keerthy Suresh) is challenged by a flashy rival from the city (Radhika Apte). Additional dialogue options — including Hindi and Spanish audio description tracks — can be found in Akka‘s audio menu.

Ongoing Weekly Indian Series on Netflix: October 2026

Dhee: Double Impact (2026)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

Cast: Jani Master, Anupama Parameswaran, Pradeep Machiraju

Genre: Dance Competition, Reality | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

The champion of the dance competition Dhee: Double Impact will be crowned in December. Additional dialogue options can be found in the show’s audio menu.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (2026) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 61

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh

Genre: Celebrity Talk Show | New Episodes: Saturday

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped by The Great Indian Kapil Show in October.

Hustle 5 – Apna Homeground (2026)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 20

Cast: Badshah, Paradox, MC Square

Genre: Reality Competition |New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

The rap competition show Hustle 5 picked its winner this month.

I-Popstar (2026)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 17

Cast: Neha Kakkar, King, Aditya Rikhari

Genre: Music Competition, Reality | New Episodes: Tuesday-Thursday

The music competition show I-Popstar gets more intense in the run-up to its November finale.

Which of these newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!