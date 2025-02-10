New Anime on Netflix in March 2025

It’s another chill month for anime on Netflix, with only two confirmed additions. However, the month will see plenty of new episodes from the ongoing weekly anime streaming on Netflix. Here’s your preview of anime coming to Netflix in March 2025.

We also have an ongoing preview of anime you can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2025.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in March 2025

Cells at Work: Code Black (Season 1)

Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Junya Enoki, Yoko Hikasa, KENN, Yumi Uchiyama, Lynn

Netflix Release Date: March 1st, 2025

Both seasons of Cells at Work landed on Netflix recently, and soon, subscribers will be able to watch its spin-off series Code Black. The film takes place outside of the host body seen in the anime, and instead, a person in poor health where cells Sekkekkyuu AA2153 and Hakkekkyuu U-1196, and their fellow cells are constantly under attack from germs, bacteria, and other foreign substances thanks to the poor lifestyle choices of their human host.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1)

Episodes: 28

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Kana Ichinose, Chiaki Kobayashi, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kumi Hasegawa

Netflix Release Date: March 1st, 2025

The elven mage Frieren is gifted with an incredibly long life, but her blessing is also a curse as she watches the lives of those around her pass by in the blink of an eye. After spending a decade with her hero party, which results in the defeat of the demon king, she returns to her former way of life of exploring the continent for spells and parts ways with her friends. However, thanks to her perception of time, when she returns, her old friends have died of old age, leading Frieren to regret taking their presence for granted. With her outlook on life changed, she vows to learn and understand more about humans and create personal connections with them.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in March 2025)

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below!