What’s Filming for Netflix in Spring 2025? Virgin River, Emily in Paris, Outer Banks and More

Welcome back to another look ahead at what’s going into production this Spring for Netflix. While not the most exhaustive list (there are undoubtedly hundreds of productions we don’t know about), it provides some insight into what’s next for Netflix. Anything set to begin filming throughout the Spring is almost certainly due out in late 2025 at an absolute push or, more likely, 2026.

This article will overlap with the one published in early December, which examined all the movies and series filming in the first couple of months of the year. However, some titles, including One Piece season 2 and The Boroughs, have notably wrapped since then.

Note: This list is highly subject to change and pulls in from various sources. We’ll also be keeping the list restricted to English language titles only.

Netflix Series In Production for Netflix in Spring 2025

Let’s start with the Netflix series; there’s a bunch to cover. Let’s start with the series that are already in production and will soon be wrapping up. Monster: Ed Gein (or Monster season 3) is currently in its Chicago leg of filming with a planned wrap for March. Also due to wrap in March is the second season of The Vince Staples Show, which has been confirmed for a 2025 return. Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 is scheduled to wrap up this March and will have a relatively short hiatus before picking up again for season 3 later this year. Both of those are filming in Canada, where Finding Her Edge is also filming, a new co-distributed family title that’ll film through to early June in Barrie, Ontario.

Shooting at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles is the new multi-cam sitcom Leanne (which you can still attend if you fancy being part of the studio audience), which is scheduled to wrap up in early May 2025. Also in and around Los Angeles is The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, which commenced production on February 7th and will run through to mid-June. Beef season 2 is still active in Los Angeles alongside select filming in South Korea – that’ll wrap in May. Finally in LA, a mysterious project named Nemesis is also starting production in Los Angeles in mid-March and will also run through to June.

The Night Agent season 3 continues to be in production, having now moved to New York City and having filmed the first part of the new season in Istanbul, Turkey. Filming wraps in June.

Outer Banks season 5 is expected to begin production in Charleston, South Carolina, come Spring 2025 and run through to the Fall. The exact dates have yet to be revealed.

Internationally, the limited-period drama series East of Eden, which is due out in early 2026, has been in production since mid-October and has been filming across New Zealand (we got some superb snaps in mid-January) and is due to wrap up in mid-March 2025.

What about new titles going into production? Let’s start with some returning favorites.

Virgin River Season 7 will be back in production in British Columbia on March 12th and run through June 26th. Alexandra Breckenridge is also filming a Netflix Christmas movie called My Secret Santa throughout February.

Just confirmed for a 2025 return is Nobody Wants This Season 2, which is due to start filming on March 3rd and run through to April or May. Similarly, Emily in Paris season 5 will have a tight turnaround to get released this year, filming from early May to late July.

As for brand new stuff, the first-ever US Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix, I Will Find You, will enter production on April 14th in Toronto and run through August 29th. Filming in Alberta is the new Brandon Camp bull-riding drama series codenamed Ragdoll (assuming it can find a new lead after Tim McGraw had to step down from the role), tentatively scheduled for a four-month shoot from mid-April.

What’s filming in the United Kingdom? A bunch of stuff.

Rowan Atkinson’s new follow-up to Man vs. Bee, called Man vs. Baby, has been spotted filming across London and is confirmed for a 2025 return. Run Away, another new Harlan Coben adaptation, has already been filming in the North of England with an unknown end date. Bridgerton season 4 has been filming since September, with a scheduled wrap for April 30th.

📹 Rowan Atkinson spotted filming his new Netflix series MAN VS. BABY in London pic.twitter.com/iUnZURPhRe — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 5, 2025

The return of Emma Meyers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder in Season 2 begins pre-production in mid-February before shooting in the United Kingdom in the South West for three months starting in mid-April 2025. Guy Ritchie will be back in the director’s chair for the second season of The Gentlemen, which is tentatively slated to begin shooting on April 22nd, 2025. The Kiera Knightley thriller series Black Doves is also set to get back into production this Spring for season 2.

The Witcher’s fifth and final season will also shoot throughout the Spring, beginning in late February 2025, and 3 Body Problem season 2 was also rumored to be getting back underway for season 2 in early 2025.

A brand new project from the UK still shrouded in mystery is Legends, a drama based on a real-life criminal investigation of British customs employees infiltrating a drug gang. It’s set to shoot in the UK (in North West London, according to The Knowlege) and Morocco.

Netflix Movies In Production for Netflix In Spring 2025

New York City will be the home to the new romance movie called Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, beginning on March 10th and running through May 11th. Nearby, The Whisper Man, a new thriller produced by the Russo Brothers adapting the fantastic novel by Alex North and Robert De Niro helming the cast, will film in New Jersey from April 9th through to early June.

Filming soon in Los Angeles is the second major film by Ben Affleck, and it is called Animals. Gillian Anderson was recently attached too and is scheduled to kick off in April 2025 with a working title of Bet Gentlemen and/or Animals of Los Angeles.

Moving to Canada, Remarkably Bright Creatures is scheduled to get underway on March 3rd and run through April 15th. The new movie comes from director Olivia Newman and stars.

Zipping over to Australia, APEX, the new action movie set to feature Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana, is currently filming in Sydney and will also film some parts in New Zealand.

Millie Bobby Brown will be back on the case with Enola Holmes 3 in the United Kingdom beginning in mid-April 2025 for a 12-week shoot. Also filming in the UK is a new sci-fi thriller that’ll star Wagner Moura titled 11817. It’s due to start shooting in March 2025, splitting its time between the UK and Germany.

Looking even further ahead, Netflix’s Narnia from Greta Gerwig movie will begin filming in June 2025 through to December in time for this November 2026 release date on IMAX

What are you looking forward to watching from this lineup of Netflix shows currently in production? Let us know in the comments if this format is better or if you’d prefer just an alphabetical list!