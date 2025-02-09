Is The Super Bowl on Netflix in 2025? Will Netflix Release Any New Trailers?

It’s that time of year again: the biggest sporting event in the United States. Although Netflix has gotten more involved in the NFL in recent years, carrying the NFL Games on Christmas day and hosting documentaries and docu-series, it won’t be carrying the big game tonight. Where can you stream the Super Bowl, and will Netflix be one of the many Hollywood distributors showcasing their 2025 wares?

As you’ve probably guessed, even though Netflix carried the two Christmas Day NFL Games (and will do so again this year and next) in addition to its own half-time show hosted by Beyonce, it won’t carry the Super Bowl in the United States or any other territory for 2025. In fact, there’s no real indication that Netflix will bid for any rights beyond those Christmas games right now.

Will Netflix be advertising anything at the Super Bowl?

Nope. According to multiple sources and reports from the Hollywood trades, Netflix is not among the advertisers this year. Some big trailers are expected tonight, such as How to Train Your Dragon, Mission Impossible, Novocaine, Thunderbolts, and possibly Snow White, Jurassic World, and the new Captain America, but Netflix has opted out of the expensive price tag.

Netflix has chosen some years to leverage the Super Bowl to advertise its upcoming movies or, even more spectacularly, in 2018, to announce a surprise movie (Cloverfield: Paradox). The last time Netflix put up a big advertisement for itself was in 2022 when it promoted its 2022 movie slate.

Given we’re still waiting on footage for some of 2025’s biggest upcoming shows (*cough* Stranger Things) and movies, tonight would’ve been a good time to do it, but alas, unless there are any last-minute surprises, it’s not to be.

Don’t worry; there will be plenty of opportunities for big Netflix reveals in the coming weeks and months. The next major known event is Netflix TUDUM, which will take place in Los Angeles this May.

How to Watch The Super Bowl in 2025?

In the United States, this year’s big event will be broadcast exclusively on FOX, although you can, for the first time ever, stream it on a FAST service without a subscription, Tubi. Be cautious, though; if there’s a big influx of traffic, the service may struggle under the weight, and your stream may go down.

As for other watching options at short notice, your best bet is an MPVD provider like YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu Live, or if you’re not opposed to watching on your mobile phone, NFL+ will be streaming the game.

In the United Kingdom, you have several options. ITV is the free broadcaster carrying the big event this year, taking over from the BBC. They have ITVX, which you can watch. As for paid options, both DAZN and Sky Sports carry the live FOX broadcast with their respective commentary teams. Tubi won’t be carrying the game in the UK.

Don’t forget, Netflix is home to a bunch of NFL programming, whether that’s Receiver and Quarterback, which are already streaming and coming up next is a yet-to-be-titled SEC College Football documentary series due out in 2025 in addition to a docu-series on the Dallas Cowboys and another on the Denver Broncos legend, John Elway. Netflix also continues to stream its Beyonce half-time show dubbed the Beyonce Bowl.

Do you hope that Netflix one day picks up the Super Bowl rights? Let us know in the comments.