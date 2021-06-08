‘Another Life’ Season 2 on Netflix: Coming to Netflix in Fall 2021

Despite very mixed reviews, Netflix renewed Another Life for a second season and with filming now complete the show is due to return for season 2 on Netflix in Fall 2021. Here’s what we know so far.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair. Like many of Netflix’s latest Originals, Another Life was shot in 4K, showcasing the tech Netflix has available to make the best-looking shows.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a team of astronauts into the space in search of intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. During their mission, the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip

Another Life season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 29/10/2019)

It took two months, but we got the unlikely confirmation that Another Life has been renewed for a second season!

In the case of Another Life, an engaged audience was likely the key to getting the show another season. Katee Sackhoff also confirmed the second season on her Twitter shortly after Netflix dropped the news.

Another Life season 2 Netflix release date and production schedule

After numerous delays, the second season of Another Life was finally able to continue filming in late 2020.

Thanks to Netflix Geeked Week we now know that Another Life season 2 will be coming to Netflix in Fall 2021 along with a first look trailer.

They can't fight, and they sure as hell can't run. ANOTHER LIFE Season 2 is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kBrDr2HNBe — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

What to expect from season 2 of Another Life

There are many questions that need to be answered in the second season. After discovering that the Achaia are hostile and hell-bent on either destroying or enslaving the human race, only the crew of the Salvare know of the alien race’s intentions.

Even after saving the Zakir from the artifact that was destroying their planet, the crew of the Salvare could only stand there and watch as their new alien allies were obliterated by the Achaia. It’ll be a race against time for them to return to Earth but with the Earthlings falsely celebrating the Achaians are peaceful, they are at risk of being destroyed or ever enslaved.

There’s also the question of the new A.I William accidentally created. Is she peaceful or is she also hellbent on killing the crew of the Salvare? Once again, many questions that need many answers.

How have subscribers and critics reacted to Another Life?

Sci-fi series has always been hit and miss, regardless of which network helped produce the series. But when they’re good they’re usually fantastic, but as for first impressions of Another Life, both fans and critics have failed to be impressed.

At the time of writing the series has a rating of 4.8/10 on IMDb, 33% on Metacritic and a rotten score of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.

