Are Seasons 1-3 of ‘Yellowstone’ on Netflix?

Yellowstone is a show that truly feels like it’s from a different era and that’s in many regards. Perhaps the biggest is how Paramount Network has chosen to distribute it. So let’s dive into that and answer the question are seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone and if not, where are they streaming?

Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, the drama series airs on Paramount Network in the United States.

The superb drama is about a family ranch in Montana who is under threat from multiple directions primarily from those wanting to take away their land.

The series third season starts up on Paramount Network on June 21st, 2020 with a fourth season already confirmed.

Is Yellowstone on Netflix US?

Nope, Yellowstone isn’t available to stream on Netflix.

In the US, Yellowstone is exclusive to the Paramount Network and only Paramount Network. However, that will soon be changing according to a post from Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service.

It suggests that all of Yellowstone will be streaming from launch.

John Dutton lives life by certain rules. Here are six of 'em. #Yellowstone #CountdownToPeacock pic.twitter.com/b2z60NK2f6 — Peacock (@peacockTV) June 21, 2020

The only hope for Netflix getting Yellowstone streaming is that at some point in the future, Paramount (or ViacomCBS) decides to license to Netflix. It is possible given Netflix and ViacomCBS are working together on movie and TV series projects (like Beverly Hills Cop and Nick projects for instance).

The Dutton Family – Copyright. Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, and Treehouse Films

Is Yellowstone on Netflix in other regions?

While Yellowstone was one of the most-watched TV series in the US, the western is relatively unknown outside of the States.

Years after the first season released, it’s yet to find a streaming home outside the US either.

In the United Kingdom, the Paramount Network has its own channel on subscription services such as Sky TV and Virgin. That’s where it was initially picked up and continues to air to this day.

The Paramount Network is available in Canada but Yellowstone hasn’t debuted as of yet. As the popularity of the series increases in the US we can expect it to debut soon.

In Australia when Yellowstone debuts it will be available on Nine.

There’s still a chance that full seasons of Yellowstone could arrive on Netflix eventually. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any updates soon.

Would you like to see Yellowstone on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.