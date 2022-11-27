Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to a recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States over the last 7 days, including all the Thanksgiving and Black Friday additions. Here’s the full list of 18 movies and 16 series that have dropped, plus what’s been trending in the United States’ top 10s.

Without doubt Wednesday has been the biggest addition of the week, with it arriving on, well, Wednesday. We’ll be awaiting its stats on Tuesday but it seems a sure bet that it’ll be eying a second season.

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to release over a dozen new titles next week, including Bullet Train, Firefly Lane, and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

Titles You May Have Missed on Netflix This Week

The Vanishing (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Kristoffer Nyholm

Cast: Peter Mullan, Gerard Butler, Emma King

Writer: Celyn Jones, Joe Bone

Runtime: 107 min / 1h 47m

Awards: 1 win & 5 nominations

In our Wednesday roundup for what’s new on Netflix, one title we didn’t give any spotlight to is the British movie, The Vanishing starring Gerard Butler.

The story revolves around three lighthouse keepers on an uninhabited island stumbling onto gold.

Carrying an 85% on RottenTomatoes, critics concluded:

“Suspenseful atmosphere, an evocative setting, and a strong cast keep audiences invested throughout The Vanishing’s patient approach to unraveling its mystery.”

The movie is only available for those on a premium tier, meaning if you’re on Netflix’s ad tier, the title is locked out.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Maiken Baird, Lisa Bryant

Cast: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Maiken Baird

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Serving as a follow-up to Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich.

Unlike most Netflix documentaries that tackle subjects in the history books, this story is very much and painfully playing out in real-time, given Maxwell was only recently sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment.

The documentary runs for under two hours and sees stories from survivors on how Maxwell assisted in carrying out the terrible crimes by Jeffrey Epstein.

Birthcare Center (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Uhm Ji-won, Ha-seon Park, Jang Hye-jin

Runtime: 65 min / 1h 5m

Added on November 27th, Birthcare Center is another Korean series that’s hit Netflix in 2022 and boasts an impressive 7.9 on IMDb.

Here’s the official logline for the 8 episode series:

“At the height of her career, a woman is gifted the miracle of life. The new mom heads to a postpartum care center where judgment and camaraderie await.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

All new titles listed were added between November 20th to November 27th.

18 New Movies Added This Week

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix Original

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022) Netflix Original

Lesson Plan (2022) Netflix Original

Looking for Love (2018)

Of Good Report (2013)

Padavettu (2022)

Soul Boy (2010)

Southpaw (2015)

The Boxtrolls (2014)

The Last Dolphin King (2022) Netflix Original

The Lost Patient (2022)

The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original

The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original

The Vanishing (2018)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Weather for Two (2022)

Who’s a Good Boy? (2022) Netflix Original

16 New TV Series Added This Week

Becoming Abi (Season 1)

Birthcare Center (Season 1)

Blood & Water (Season 3) Netflix Original

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Documentary Now! (Seasons 1-3)

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Season 1) Netflix Original

Korea No.1 (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4)

Love Island USA (Season 1 – 22 Episodes)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 3)

Our Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original

Taco Chronicles (Volume 3) Netflix Original

The Unbroken Voice (Season 1 – 61 Episodes) Netflix Original

Wednesday (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix US This Week

Top 16 Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Slumberland (68 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (61 points) The Bad Guys (45 points) Christmas with You (36 points) Falling for Christmas (34 points) I Am Vanessa Guillen (28 points) The Wonder (26 points) The Noel Diary (20 points) R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (15 points) Sing 2 (14 points) Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (13 points) Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (9 points) The Swimmers (8 points) Goosebumps (4 points) Lesson Plan (3 points) Enola Holmes 2 (1 point)

