5 Shows (and 1 Upcoming) Like ‘Yellowstone’ on Netflix

Yellowstone is among the most popular series currently airing in 2022 and given its unavailability on Netflix, you may be looking for something similar to watch on Netflix. We’ve picked out several alternatives (and one Netflix has in the pipeline) that should hit the same spot.

As we’ve covered, Netflix isn’t and won’t be streaming Yellowstone over the coming years unless something drastically changes.

So with that crushing reality, what shows are similar to Yellowstone on Netflix right now? Here’s our top picks:

Similar Shows to Yellowstone on Netflix Right Now

Longmire

Let’s begin with the most apparent title in the Netflix library that’s similar to Yellowstone.

Longmire was the long-running series that Netflix saved from A&E networks and eventually ran for 6 seasons across 63 episodes.

Created by John Coveny, the show followed sheriff Walt Longmire who is trying to rebuild his life after the death of his wife.

Featuring often in the Nielsen top 10 charts, many fans had hope there may be a second revival of some form at Netflix, bringing it back for a seventh season, but nothing has happened on that front.

Godless

If you can believe it, Godless is the only traditional western series that Netflix has produced. They’ve had a few jabs in the movie format with The Highwaymen and The Power of the Dog, but for the most part, they’ve stayed away from the genre in the series format.

Coming from the showrunner of the beloved The Queens Gambit, Godless was the 2017 limited series from Scott Frank detailing how a ruthless outlaw terrorized the West in search of a former member of his gang, who’s found a new life in a quiet town populated only by women.

The cast for Godless includes Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, and Jack O’Connell.

Peaky Blinders

Looking for a well-written period drama featuring a close-knit family? Peaky Blinders from creator Steven Knight should be for you.

Since airing in 2013 and recently wrapping up with its sixth and final season (although a movie is long-rumored) the series stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a gangster with grand visions for his gang.

The show shares many similarities with Yellowstone despite being set nearly a hundred years before.

Frontier

An underrated gem within the Netflix library is the Jason Momoa series Frontier, a co-production that Netflix had with the Canadian Discovery Channel.

Momoa stars as Declan Harp who is a trapper wanted by Hudson’s Bay Company in 1700s Canada for disrupting their monopoly in the fur trade.

Sadly, despite plans for future seasons, none have come to fruition, and therefore the series remains technically unfinished, but that shouldn’t discourage you from giving this series a spin.

Heartland

Finally, if you’re just into Yellowstone for the family ranch aspect and looking for a bit more of a feel-good series, you couldn’t do worse than Heartland.

With lots of episodes available (and more to come), the series based on the Lauren Brooke book, is about a ranch set in the Alberta foothills that’s struggling to balance the books while looking after abused and neglected horses.

Upcoming Shows like Yellowstone Coming Soon to Netflix

The Abandons

Kurt Sutter has a history of creating shows that resonate strongly with a similar audience to Yellowstone and his next major project is at Netflix. If you’re unfamiliar with Sutter, he’s worked on Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, and The Bastard Executioner.

The upcoming project is called The Abandons and is a western that Sutter will write and serve as the showrunner on.

Here’s what it’s about:

“When a corrupt force of wealth and power covets the lands of a group of diverse and atypical families and tries to drive them out, they must pursue their Manifest Destiny.”

Do you have other recommendations for what to watch on Netflix to replace Yellowstone? Let us know in the comments down below.