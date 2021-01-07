Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’: Everything We Know So Far

There’s no stopping the ever-growing horde of zombie titles coming out of Hollywood. Netflix has yet another zombie Original in the works with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Army of the Dead, including the cast, plot, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Army of the Dead is an American action-horror heist film, written, created, and directed by Zack Snyder. This is the first film directed by Zack Snyder since his spent on Justice League (2017). Warner Brothers previously held the rights to the film but it was Netflix who bought these rights, giving Zack Snyder a $90 Million budget to play with. Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Shay Hatten (John Wick 3) helped Snyder write the story. Snyder is also serving as a producer along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

When is the Netflix release date for Army of the Dead?

At the time of the recent update, Army of the Dead will have been in post-production for almost twelve months.

Our previous prediction was that Army of the Dead would be arriving in 2020, but we have since learned that the movie will be coming to Netflix in 2021.

Will Army of the Dead be released worldwide?

Yes! Zack Snyder’s zombie heist Original will be available to all subscribers worldwide.

What is the plot of Army of the Dead?

The following plot synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Who is in the cast of Army of the Dead?

The following cast members have been confirmed for the Army of the Dead:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Scott Ward Dave Bautista Guardians of the Galaxy | Avengers: Infinity War | Spectre Kate Ward Ella Purnell Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children | Never Let Me Go | Kick-Ass 2 Cruz Ana de la Reguera Nacho Libre | Narcos | Eastbound & Down Frank Peters Garret Dillahunt 12 Years a Slave | Deadwood | No Country for Old Men Mikey Guzman Raul Castillo Atypical | Seven Seconds | We the Animals Vanderohe Omari Hardwick Kick-Ass | Power | The A-Team Ludwig Dieter Matthias Schweighofer You Are Wanted | The Most Beautiful Day | The Manny Hunter Bly Hiroyuki Sanada The Twilight Samurai | Sunshine | The Wolverine TBA Tig Notaro One Mississippi | Instant Family | Walk of Shame Lily Nora Arnezeder Paris 36 | Safe House | The Words Chambers Samantha Jo Wonder Woman | Arrow | Justice League Burt Cummings Theo Rossi Luke Cage | Sons of Anarchy | Lowriders Geeta Huma Qureshi Gangs of Wasseypur | Dedh Ishqiya | Badlapur Misty Hillman Chelsea Edmundson Thunder Road | Midnight, Texas | The Black String Mr. Hillman Steve Corona The Lone Ranger | Breaking Bad | Graves TBA Rich Cetrone Lethal Weapon | Man of Steel | Thor

Is Army of the Dead a sequel to Dawn of the Dead?

The concept of Army of the Dead did begin as a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead.

Whether or not the story takes place in the same world as Dawn of the Dead is at the discretion of Zack Snyder. Regardless, even if the film does take place in the same world as Dawn of the Dead, the plot of Army of the Dead has nothing to do with the former.

Why did the film take so long to produce?

Rather than direct the film, Zack Snyder would take on a role as a producer. This was because he was working on Watchmen at the time when Army of the Dead was announced. Matthis van Heijningen Jr. was set to direct the film but the film was put on ice for a number of years until Netflix revived the project.

Snyder’s involvement in DC’s expanded universe was one of the reasons why Army of the Dead was on the ice for so long.

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s return to the director’s seat after taking a sabbatical to spend time with his family. He’s expressed his excitement to return to filmmaking in an interview with THR stating:

There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one…I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way…I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware but not in a wink-to-the-camera way balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose.

What is the production status of Army of the Dead?

Current Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated 05/10/2020)

Filming began on July 15th, 2019, and concluded by October 27th, 2019.

The onset locations are spread across Los Angeles, California, and Alburquerque, New Mexico.

Reshoots have taken place to include actress Tig Notaro in the cast. The actress is replacing Chris D’Elia after allegations of sexual harassment and grooming were made public.

What is the run-time for Army of the Dead?

There’s no official run time for Army of the Dead but we can speculate on what the run time will be. Zack Snyder’s last film the remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (2004) ran for 100 minutes.

Most Zombie titles fail to exceed a run time over 100 minutes, therefore, we expect Army of the Dead to run for approximately 90 to 100 minutes.

What is the rating?

At a minimum, Army of the Dead will receive an R-Rating. For subscribers in the UK, this means the film will be rated at least a 15. But thanks to all the guts and gore we can look forward to an NC-17 (18 in the UK) rating more likely.

Is a prequel anime series in the works?

We’ve recently learned that Zack Snyder’s world of Army of the Dead is expanding.

A prequel series set before the events of Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix in the near future.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will see Dave Bautista, and others from the movie return to reprise their roles in the anime. The series will also see some new exciting voices join the world of Army of the Dead.

Are you looking forward to the release of Army of the Dead? Let us know in the comments below!