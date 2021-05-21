‘Army of the Dead’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Netflix’s Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix and with it comes a soundtrack full of tracks that are perfect and obvious fits but a few that might surprise. Here’s a rundown of the complete soundtrack for Army of the Dead.

As the movie takes place in Las Vegas, naturally a lot of Elvis Presley’s catalog of songs featured heavily. Although Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Las Vegas is where he made a name for himself and is attributed to being the city where he made his career.

Behind the original soundtrack of the movie is Tom Holkenborg who also goes by his DJ name, Junkie XL. The Dutch composer is known for scoring in movies including plenty of Snyder movies including Batman vs. Superman, Man of Steel and others including Alita: Battle Angel, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Sonic the Hedgehog. The interesting connection here is that one of his biggest hits before working in film was the 2002 remix of Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation.

You can read an interview regarding Army of the Dead with the composer by FlickeringMyth where he discusses some of his methods for producing music for film (although AOTD is not explicitly mentioned).

The soundtrack release comes via Milan Records who works with Netflix on a number of soundtracks including recent releases like Jupiter’s Legacy and Thunder Force.

Viva Las Vegas – Richard Cheese & Allison Crowe

Scott and Kate Part 1

Scott and Kate Part 2

Scott and Kate Part 3

Toten Hosen

Swimming Pool

Not Here

3 Flares

Battle Hallways Part 1

Battle Hallways Part 2

Battle Hallways Part 3

Zeus and Athena Part 1

Zeus and Athenea Part 2

Let’s first touch on the trailer which featured a brand new cover of Kenny Rogers classic song The Gambler.

Let’s now walk you through the entire soundtrack for Army of the Dead.

Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley

Viva La Vegas – Elvis Presley (Performed in AOTD by Richard Cheese and Allison Crowe)

Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival (Performed in AOTD by Thea Gilmore)

Si Senor – Control Machete

The End – The Raveonettes

Night Life – Elvis Presley

Do You Really Want To Hurt Me – Elvis Presley (Performed by Culture Club)

Zombies (Acoustic Version) – The Cranberries

