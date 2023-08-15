Barbecue Showdown Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

We’re getting more salivating barbecue action on Netflix with the reality competition series issuing a casting call for a third season of Barbecue Showdown.

Originally titled The American Barbecue Showdown, Netflix released the first season in September 2020, with a subsequent second season released on Netflix globally earlier this year in May 2023. Each season consists of 8 episodes.

Season 2 saw actor Michelle Buteau (star of Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest) host replacing Rutledge Wood, with BBQ experts Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso returning to judge.

Thyron Mathews (also known as Big T) won the second season after a close battle with Logan Sandoval in the season finale.

Following the release of season 2, the show featured in the global top 10s for a single week picking up 13.63 million hours watched. According to FlixPatrol, the show featured in various countries’ top 10s for 12 days before dropping out.

News of a third season comes with All3 Media American and Cast It Reach issuing a casting call for “potential future season contestants.”

Season 3 follows the format of prior seasons, seeing eight competitors from across the United States “creating mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue for a $50,000 prize.”

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on the future of the show.

All3Media America and Maverick Television produce the series for Netflix. Daniel Calin, John Hesling, Simon Knight, and Tim Pastore serve as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to watching Barbecue Showdown season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.