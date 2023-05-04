‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 Renewed at Netflix; What We Know So Far

Sweet Tooth season 3 has now been officially confirmed with the new season having filmed in secret in late 2022 and into early 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s final season coming soon to Netflix.

First debuting on Netflix in 2021, Sweet Tooth is the DC adaptation series of Jeff Lemire’s popular comic series that was bound for Hulu at one point. Season 2 of the show touched down on Netflix globally on April 27th, 2023.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Sweet Tooth?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: 05/03/2023)

Just a few days after the second season debuted on Netflix, the streamer confirmed that season 3 would be on the way and also confirmed that it’d be the final season.

Of course, loyal readers of What’s on Netflix will know that season 3 of Sweet Tooth was coming for quite some time. We’ve been tracking developments on the show and published in February 2023 that the show had received an early renewal citing numerous people tied to the production.

Jim Mickle confirmed that seasons 2 and 3 had been shot back to back in a Tweet following Netflix officially announcing the news, saying, “Been sitting on this news for a loooong time. For those wondering why it took so long to make Season 2… it’s because we made TWO seasons back-to-back”

In a statement released by Netflix, Mickle said:

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

How well is Sweet Tooth Season 2 Performing on Netflix?

Thanks to Netflix’s top 10s and numerous other third-party stats, we can do a pretty deep dive into stats for Sweet Tooth season 2 in the coming weeks and months.

Let’s first dive into Netflix’s own official hours for the show, which we sadly don’t have an accurate comparison with season 1 to see how much of a rise/drop there was. The only stat released for season 1 was that 60 million households watched within 28 days.

Never the less, here’s how the top 10 hours break down thus far:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 April 23rd, 2023 to April 30th, 2023 48,340,000 2 1

In our top 10 report for the first week of Sweet Tooth S2 being included, we found that when using CVE (hours watched divided by the runtime), the show just sat between Sex/Life and Shadow & Bone.

Who will write/direct Sweet Tooth season 3?

Ciaran Foy, Carol Banker, Toa Fraser, and Jim Mickle will all reportedly return to direct this season.

Here’s the list of eight episodes and the writers with some data from the WGA.

Episode 301 – TBA Written by: Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart

Episode 302 – TBA Written by: Zaike LaPorte Airey

Episode 303 – TBA Written by: Carly Woodworth

Episode 304 – TBA Written by: Kseniya Melnik & Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart

Episode 305 – TBA Written by: Oanh Ly & Daniel G. King

Episode 306 – TBA Written by: Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

Episode 307 – TBA Written by: Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart

Episode 308 – TBA Written by: Jim Mickle



Who will star in Sweet Tooth Season 3

Alongside the initial season 3 announcement, Netflix confirmed four casting changes/additions:

Rosalind Chao (Better Things, Mulan) as Zhang has been upped to a series regular

(Better Things, Mulan) as Zhang has been upped to a series regular Amy Seimetz (No Sudden Move, Pet Sematary) as Birdie upped to a series regular.

(No Sudden Move, Pet Sematary) as Birdie upped to a series regular. Cara Gee (The Expanse, Call Of The Wild) joins as a new series regular.

(The Expanse, Call Of The Wild) joins as a new series regular. Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka, joins as a new series regular.

Also expected to return for the new season are:

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

as Tommy Jepperd Christian Convery as Gus

as Gus Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

as Dr. Aditya Singh Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden

as Aimee Eden Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

as Rani Singh Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

as Bear James Brolin as the Narrator

What to Expect from Sweet Tooth Season 3

Thus far, we only know that season 3 will be an “Arctic story,” with showrunner Jim Mickle saying in a statement:

“Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

So that leads us to speculation on what we can expect from the forthcoming third and final season:

Will Gus meet his Mom?

By the end of the season Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy have set out from Wyoming and will be traveling all the way to Alaska.

As the potential key to the cure of the Sick aka the H5G9 Virus, it’s imperative for the rest of the human race that Gus is able to make it to Alaska and help his mom, Birdie, to develop a cure.

Will Dr. Singh attempt to kidnap Gus?

Dr. Singh became so obsessed with his work that it repulsed his wife, Rani, who ultimately left him in season 2, and destroyed his research.

Rather than trying to find his wife, Dr. Singh is pursuing Gus instead, determined to continue his research. There may come an opportunity for Dr. Singh to strike when their guard is down, but chances will be slim.

Alternatively, if Dr. Singh learns that Birdie is alive, he may throw is eggs into that basket, and try to continue his research by helping her find a cure. However, if Birdie is alive, the chances of letting a man help her who caused such harm to her son are incredibly slim.

Is Birdie actually alive?

The biggest question is whether or not Birdie is actually alive.

Considering we’re yet to see Birdie in the flesh, there’s still no guarantee that she is alive and well. A tragic twist of fate would be for Gus and the group to find where’s supposed to be living, only to discover she is dead or missing.

What’s in Zhang’s cage?

It’s more than likely that the creatures inside her cage are hybrids. In particular, hybrids that are part-predator.

As the series has deviated from the comics, the creatures in the cage could be ‘The Dog Boys’ a group of cannibalistic dog-hybrid children who were cruelly raised to be nothing more than weapons.

If Zhang goes after Gus, then expect her to bring her ravenous hybrid pets to hunt them down.

Are you looking forward to the third and final season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix?