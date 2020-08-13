BBC Series ‘Miranda’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in September 2020

The BBC continues its exodus of content from the UK library with the impending departure of beloved sitcom Miranda. Leaving Netflix UK in September 2020, subscribers will be saying goodbye to the only remaining season in the library.

Miranda is a BBC British sitcom series created and written by Miranda Hart. Lucifer fans will recognize the devil himself, Tom Ellis, as Miranda’s love interest throughout the series.

Miranda, a London joke shop owner has been unlucky in love throughout her life. With a towering stature and an equally large social anxiety, Miranda must overcome her insecurities if she wants to be lucky in love, and in life.

When is Miranda Leaving Netflix UK?

The one remaining season of Miranda left on Netflix UK will be leaving on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020.

Previously all three seasons of Miranda were available to stream on Netflix UK but left the library on January 16th, 2018.

When Miranda returned to Netflix UK on March 31st, 2020, only one season was made available.

Why is Miranda leaving Netflix UK?

The streaming license for Miranda was only available for six months and is coming to an end.

All three seasons and two specials are currently available to stream on iPlayer. Don’t be surprised if Miranda eventually arrives on BritBox.

BBC has stepped up its effort in removing its content from the Netflix UK library, so don’t expect that to stop anytime soon.

Will Miranda return to Netflix UK?

There’s still a chance that Miranda could return to Netflix in the future. Netflix UK has continued to license BBC content, but it’s more than likely to entice Netflix subscribers to jump to iPlayer or BritBox when they’ve finished binging the only season available.

Can I stream Miranda elsewhere on Netflix?

At the time of writing the only region left streaming Miranda is the UK. Once Miranda leaves Netflix UK, the series will be unavailable anywhere on Netflix.

Will you be sad to see Miranda leave Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!