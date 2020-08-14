‘Project Power’ Netflix Soundtrack: Full Song Listings

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new superhero movie is available on Netflix and while it doesn’t come with a huge soundtrack, there’s still a few excellent tracks scattered throughout. Here’s the rundown of the movie soundtrack for Project Power now streaming on Netflix.

Set in New Orleans, the movie gives an insight into what the world would be like if we were able to gain superpowers from a pill.

If you’ve not yet checked out the movie yet, be sure to check out our movie preview before diving in.

Joseph Trapanese serves as the composer for the movie (although no original score soundtrack is available yet). Joseph’s previous credits include Disney’s most recent Lady and the Tramps adaptation as well as Straight Outta Compton and worked on TRON: Legacy too.

Notably, Joseph will also be the composer for the upcoming Netflix Original series, Shadow and Bone.

Fans of Megaman, the classic 2-D video game will also probably no doubt recognize that a classic track from the game made it into the movie too.

Full Track Listing for Netflix’s Project Power

Grinding All My Life – Nipsey Hussle

Gotta Lotta – 2 Chains featuring Lil Wayne

Fireman Stage – Megaman Video Game

The Making of You – Curtis Mayfield

A Slight Case of the Shakes – Brick Fleagle

Drowning – Mick Jenkins featuring Badbadnotgood

Maniac – Goldlink

Strode Rode – Sonny Rollins

Ginza Samba – Stan Getz & Cal Tjader

High Rises – CHIKA

My Power – Lido & CHIKA

We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist with all the music that can be found in the movie (and where it’s available on Spotify) which you are free to download or add the songs to your own playlists.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Netflix’s Project Power? Let us know in the comments down below.