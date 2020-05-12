More BBC Docuseries Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK June 2020

Netflix UK has already been hit pretty hard with the number of television series that left the library earlier this year. Sadly there’s another batch of beloved docuseries scheduled to leave in June 2020.

Nature docuseries from the BBC have been popular for decades, and with the rise of streaming services they’ve become some of the most binged titles to watch.

Sadly, for Netflix UK subscribers, since the launch of the streaming service BritBox, more and more BBC, ITV and Channel 4 content has left Netflix, and made its way over there.

In total there are five docuseries scheduled to leave Netflix UK on June 11th, 2020.

Blue Planet 2: 1 Season

Frozen Planet: 1 Season

Planet Earth 2: 1 Season

Planet Earth: The Complete Collection: 1 Season

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: 1 Season

The above docuseries are some of the most popular that Netflix UK had to offer subscribers. Wonderfully narrated by David Attenborough, and visually some of the beautiful footage ever captured of the animal kingdom, it’ll be a shame to see the series leave.

Where can I stream the BBC docuseries next?

The nature docuseries will eventually arrive in one of two places, that being either BBC iPlayer or BritBox.

BBC iPlayer doesn’t require a subscription but will ask if the user holds a UK TV license.

Britbox offers a free trial for a week, but a subscription fee of £5.99 a month is required thereafter.

More BBC Series scheduled to leave Netflix UK?

There are even more titles from BBC scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June. We’ll be saying goodbye to every season Bad Education and Being Human on June 1st, a total of 8 seasons.

June 2nd will also see TV drama Class leave.

Will you be sad to see more BBC titles leaving Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!