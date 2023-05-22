‘Believer 2’ Netflix K-Drama Sequel: Everything We Know So Far

As a part of Netflix’s 2023 slate of action content, Believer 2, the direct sequel to 2018’s Believer, will be released sometime in late 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Believer 2 including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release.

Believer 2 is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action movie and the sequel to Believer. The film is directed by Baek Jong Yeol, and produced by CJ Entertainment.

When is Believer 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix is still yet to release an official release date for Believer 2. However, we can confirm that the movie will land on Netflix sometime in Q4 2023.

What is the plot of Believer 2?

We have an official synopsis for Believer 2 from Netflix:

Believer 2 follows Won-ho’s investigation of looking for “Rak,” who disappeared after Brian’s incarceration while getting to the core of the elusive drug cartel.

We also have a separate synopsis:

Detective Won-Ho looks for missing person Rak and he also chases after Teacher Lee, who is the boss of a drug ring. Brian and Keunkal appear in front of Detective Won-Ho. Keunkal is the the only one who knows the real identity of Teacher Lee.

Who are the cast members of Believer 2?

Jo Jin Woong will reprise his role as Jo Won Ho. For Netflix, he recently had a guest role in K-drama The Good Bad Mother. Outside of Netflix, Jo Jin Woong is known for starring in Believer, The Handmaiden, and A Hard Day.

Cha Seung Won will reprise his role as Brian Lee and bumped up from a guest role to a leading role. For Netflix, he has starred in Our Blues and the movie Night in Paradise. Outside of Netflix, he is known for starring in Splendid Politics, My Son, and The Greatest Love.

Han Hyo Joo will star in the lead role of Keunkal. The actress recently starred in the movie 20th Century Girl. Outside of Netflix the actress is most well known for starring the in the series Dong Yi as the title character, The Beauty Inside, and W: Two Worlds.

Oh Seung Hoon will star in the lead role of Rak. Believer 2 will mark the Netflix debut of Oh Seung Hoon, who is most well-known for starring in Korean movies such as Method, Justice High, and Wretches.

Kim Dong Young (Run On) and Lee Joo Young (The School Nurse Files) will play the supporting roles of Man Ko, and Ro Na respectively.

When was Believer 2 filmed?

Believer 2 was reportedly filmed between early July 2022 and Mid November 2022.

Filming took place in South Korea, Thailand, and Norway.

Are you looking forward to watching Believer 2 on Netflix?