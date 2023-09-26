True Blood: HBO Series Releasing on Netflix Internationally in October 2023

As a part of Netflix’s new co-licensing deal with HBO, the vampire drama True Blood will be coming to Netflix internationally in October 2023, just in time for Halloween.

Netflix’s new co-exclusive deal with HBO will see incredible dramas such as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers added to the US library. All five seasons of HBO’s Insecure have already been added to the US library.

True Blood is a fantasy horror drama series created by Alan Ball and based on The Southern Vampire Mystery novels by author Charlaine Harris. At its peak, the series had over 5 million viewers. The series ran for a total of 7 seasons and 80 episodes between 2008 to 2014.

At the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won the award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama in 2008, with Anna Paquin also winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

What is the plot of True Blood?

The series is set in the fictitious Renard Parish, Louisiana, in the town of Bon Temps, where two years prior, vampires made their presence known to mankind after the creation of the synthetic blood product True Blood.

Anna Paquin stars as Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress who, after meeting 174-year-old vampire Bill Compton (played by Stephen Moyer), is thrust into the dangerous world of vampires.

When is True Blood coming to Netflix Internationally?

When the series was first announced to be headed to Netflix, it didn’t come with any particular release date.

Now, as of September 26th, 2023, the show has been revealed by Netflix Spain to be released on October 1st, 2023. We’re still waiting for confirmation on whether this covers all international regions.

Is True Blood coming to Netflix US?

As far as we know, True Blood is only scheduled to be released on Netflix Internationally and is not coming to the US library. At least, that was how it was initially announced to be released.

That’s despite all the other HBO shows to come to Netflix hitting Netflix US, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Insecure, and Ballers.

Are you excited to watch True Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!