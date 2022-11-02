‘Big Mouth’ Season 7: Renewal Confirmed and What We Know So Far

It’s been another season of debauchery and trouble-making for our favorite horny teenagers, and fans of Big Mouth will be glad to learn that Netflix’s best adult-animated comedy will return for a seventh season. Here’s everything we know so far about Big Mouth season 7 on Netflix.

Big Mouth is a Netflix Original adult-animated sitcom created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The series is loosely based on the upbringing of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg and their own experiences of puberty throughout their youth.

Big Mouth season 7 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 02/11/2022)

Fans will be delighted to learn that Big Mouth has already been renewed for a seventh season.

The renewal for Big Mouth came earlier in 2022 soon after it’s spin-off show, Human Resources, was released on Netflix. When Netflix confirmed Human Resources had been renewed, they also followed it up with the renewal of Big Mouth.

Is season 7 Big Mouth‘s last?

At the time of writing there is no confirmation that the seventh season will be Big Mouth‘s last. Typically, if a show is entering its final season, Netflix will announce this when renewal is confirmed.

As the most popular adult-animated series on Netflix, we expect Big Mouth to run for a few more seasons.

What to expect from Big Mouth season 7?

Happier Home Life for Everyone (mostly)

Thanks to some major developments, the home lives of everyone changed drastically in season 6, and not for the better.

Nick’s reunited his nipple-twisting Scottish grandfather with his dad, but this turned his “soft daddy” into “hard daddy” which upset everyone, especially his mom.

Andrew’s behaviour was constantly being judged, and even when the poor boy began wetting himself was even accused of doing so for some unknown perverted reason. However, a lot of Marty’s anger was an extension of his feelings towards his wife, he was afraid of losing her thanks to her spending more time at the synagogue.

Jessie’s home life turned upside down for her when her baby sister, Delilah, was born. Jessie had become paranoid that all of the love and attention her dad and Connie had for her was being taken away by the baby.

After some freaky Friday magic, some of the issues facing Nick, Andrew and Jessie were resolved. Nick got his “soft daddy” back, Andrew’s antics as Marty helped his parents reunite, and Jessie’s time as her sister helped her understand the baby more.

The trio still have plenty of issues to deal with, but with their home lives on the road to recovery, we can expect happier home lives. However, this may also come with some level of embarrassment for the likes of Nick and Andrew whose parents are extremely sexually active.

The Swan and the Wolf

Jay and Matthew were incredibly happy at the start of their relationship, but without realising it, Matthew had begun “domesticating” Jay, turning him from a wolf into a swan.

Saddened by the changes he had caused in Jay, Matthew felt like he was left with no choice but to damp Jay.

The relationship may be over, but will Matthew and Jay be able to keep their hands off each other? Also, if Jay begins to regress, he may go back to having sex with pillows and going after anything with a pulse.

There’s also the chance that Jay returning to his “wolf” nature, will only make Matthew want him back more.

Missy sexually frustrated?

Elijah came to the realisation he is asexual, and was finally able to open up to Missy about it. Despite how incredibly attracted to Elijah she is, Missy is willing to accept his asexuality for the sake of being with him. However, as one incredibly horny teenager, there is a chance that Elijah’s asexuality will frustrate Missy more and more as time goes by.

Who are the cast members of Big Mouth?

The following cast members will return in season 7:

