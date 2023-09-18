Netflix Licenses Western Series ‘Django’ for October 2023

We’re slowly building up a picture of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2023 and just announced among the slate is a pickup from Europe, a new Western series called Django that’ll make its US debut on Netflix.

Amongst the cast for the 10-episode series includes Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone), Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger), Lisa Vicari (Luna’s Revenge), and Noomi Rapace (Netflix’s Black Crab).

Set between 1860 and 1970, the series follows Django (played by Schoenaerts) finding his way to New Babylon, a safe haven for outcasts like him. Eight years earlier, his family was brutally murdered and has been searching for his daughter, who is believed to have survived.

The series first aired earlier this year on Canal+ in France before Sky picked up the rights in both Italy and the United Kingdom. In Australia, the rights were sold to SBS. Although a French-Italian production (Cattleya and Atlantique Productions are behind it), the 10-episode series is spoken in English. StudioCanal distributes the series.

Netflix US will be streaming the series from October 1st, 2023.

We’re still waiting on confirmation whether more regions will be picking up the streaming license to Django. It should appear in your New & Popular tab on Netflix if it’s coming to Netflix where you live.

Reviews for the series weren’t that strong, with the series sitting at a 4.4/10 on IMDb at the time of publishing.

The Guardian gifted the series with a 3-star review, concluding, “It is preposterous and overblown and gory, but if you settle in for the long haul then there is potential in this stranger who has come to town to raise hell.”

This is one of a few licensed shows headed to Netflix in October 2023 and has been part of a growing licensing trend in 2023. This trend is likely spurred on by the current tough economics of streaming and content combined with the fact that the strike is still ongoing in Hollywood, which is undoubtedly creating content gaps for Netflix’s slate.

Will you be checking out the new Western series Django when it drops in October? Let us know in the comments.