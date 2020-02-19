2020 is promising to be one of the best years on record for k-dramas on Netflix, and February has been far from disappointing. Here’s all the new K-Dramas on Netflix, February 2020.

N = Netflix Original | * = Episodes Released Weekly

New K-Dramas on Netflix February 2020

Crash Landing on You N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2019

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, Jeon Gook Hwan

Despite the first episode releasing in December 2019, it has taken several weeks for all 16 episodes to be broadcast. We’d previously predicted that Crash Landing on You could be a huge hit, and we weren’t wrong. The finale was one of the highest-rated episodes of cable television in South Korea’s history, cementing Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated tvN drama to date, but second overall to that of Sky Castle.

The Beautiful fashion heiress, Yoon Se-ri, crash lands in North Korea after she is swept in a windstorm on her paraglider. As she crashes from the tree, she lands on North Korean military officer, Lee Jung-hyeok. Despite being a man of principle and without compromise, Lee Jung-hyeok decides to help Yoon Se-ri, and hides her from the North Korean authorities. As the pair learn more and more about each other and grow closer, it’s not long before the pair begins to fall in love.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16*

Episode Release Days: Sundays and Mondays

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Netflix Release Date: February 23rd, 2020

Cast: Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Go Bo Gyeol, Seo Woo Jin, Kim Mi Kyung

At the time of writing, Hi Bye, Mama! has yet to arrive on Netflix, but it’s one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2020 already. The series will see the return of popular actress Kim Tae Hee, who returns to acting after a four-year break to spend time with her family.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, a talented chest surgeon, who has barely gotten over the death of his wife, remarried two years ago, but his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Itaewon Class N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16*

Episode Release Days: Saturdays and Sundays

Genre: Drama | Netflix Release Date: February 1st, 2020

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun

Despite being less than halfway through the first season, Itaewon Class has already broken into the top ten of highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea. At the time of writing, there are still ten more episodes (5 weeks worth) remaining, and already we could see the series overtake the incredible success of Crash Landing on You.

On the first day of attending his new high school, Park Sae Roy gets into trouble after punching Jang Geun Won, who had been bullying a fellow classmate. Jang Dae Hee, the father of Jang Geun Won, is the CEO of the restaurant business Jagga, and the boss of Park Sae Roy father. After refusing to apologize for punching Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy father is fired, and he is ultimately expelled from school. Soon after, a tragic accident, caused by Jang Geun Won, takes place and Park Sae Ro Yoy’s father dies. Heartbroken and angry at his loss, Park Sae Roy viciously beats Jang Geun Won, earning himself time in prison. Deciding to take revenge upon the Jagga compony and the Jang family, Park Sae Roy opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

My Holo Love N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Sci-Fi | Netflix Release Date: February 7th, 2020

Cast: Yoon Hyun Min, Go Sung Hee, Choi Yeo Jin, Hwang Chan Sung, Lee Jung Eun

Unlike the other K-dramas in this list, all twelve episodes of My Holo Love were ready to be binged upon release. The series has already become a smash hit with subscribers, and stars the likes of popular k-drama actors Yoon Hyun Min and Go Sung Hee.

Go Nan Do, the owner, and creator of an IT research company must hide his existence from the world after his involvement as a hacker in a major case ten years ago. Presumed dead, the only people who knew of his existence are his step-sister and his companies CEO. Han So Yeon, an assistant manager at a glasses company, keeps her distance from people, due to her inability to recognize people’s faces.

