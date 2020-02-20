‘The Letter for the King’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix March 2020, Plot, Cast & Trailer

March is going to be one stacked month of Originals on Netflix, and adding to that fantastic selection of titles is the upcoming adventure series The Letter for the King. One for you and all of the family to enjoy together we have everything you need to know about The Letter for the King, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Letter for the King is an upcoming Netflix Original family adventure series based on Dutch book De brief voor de Koning by author Tonke Dragt. By all means, a relatively unknown story in certain pockets of the world, the story of The Letter for the King is one of the most beloved Dutch tales in history. Handling the adaptation is the production studio FilmWave, and showrunner Will Davies. Composing the music for the series is Brandon Campbell, who has previously worked on some huge series like Game of Thrones and Westworld.

When is the Netflix release date for The Letter for the King?

The first season of The Letter of the King comes to Netflix on March 20th, 2020.

Will the series be available to stream in my region?

Certainly, as a full Netflix Original there will be no regions excluded from watching The Letter for the King.

What is the plot of The Letter for the King?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Tiuri, a teenage squire, answers a call for help that sends him on a perilous mission across the three kingdoms to deliver a secret letter to the King.

Who are the cast members of The Letter for the King?

The following cast members have been confirmed for The Letter for the King:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tiuri Amir Wilson The Kid Who Would Be King | Secret Garden Prince Viridian Gijs Blom Boys | The Letter for the King | The Forgotten Battle Arman Islam Bouakkaz After Life Foldo Jack Barton Grantchester Jussipo Jonah Lees Sun Records | Tale of Tales | Eric & Ernie Lavinia Ruby Ashbourne Serkis Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll | National Treasure | The Serpent Jabroot Tawfeek Barhom The Rhythm Section | The Looming Tower | Dancing Arabs Ristridin Ken Nwosu Christopher Robin | Killing Eve | Cold Below Lane Queen Alianor Emilie Cocquerel Lion | The New Legends of Money | Joe Cinque’s Consolation Sir Fantumar Omid Djalili The Mummy | The Infidel | Gladiator Jaro Peter Ferdinando Ghost in the Shell | King Arthur: Legend of the Sword | High-Rise Bors Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson Alpha | The Innocents | Game of Thrones Darya Kemi-Bo Jacobs London Has Fallen | Doctor Who | McMafia Iona Thaddea Graham Curfew | Dani’s Castle | The Sparticle Mystery Ardoc Kris Hitchen Sorry We Missed You | Coronation Street | Thick As Steves’

Is the series available in English?

While the story itself is based on a Dutch tale, the series has been filmed in English.

When and where did production take place for The Letter for the King?

Filming for the series took place in New Zealand and the Czech Republic, beginning in November 2018.

How many episodes will the first season feature?

The first season of The Letter for the King will feature a total of six episodes.

Will the series be available to stream in 4K?

As a Netflix Original, the series will be available to stream in 4K. To watch The Letter for the King in 4K you’ll need a premium subscription, a 4K device, and a decent internet connection.

What is De Brief voor de Koning?

The book of which the series is based on, De Brief Voor de Koning, is acknowledged as the best Dutch youth book from the latter half of the twentieth century. Since the book’s release, it has been translated into over a dozen languages worldwide, including that of Japanese, Italian, and Spanish. The English translation didn’t arrive until 2013.

Worldwide, De Brief Voor de Koning has sold over 1 million copies. By the end of 2018, the book had reached a record fiftieth edition.

Is a second season planned for The Letter for the King?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed plans for a second season of The Letter for the King. Intrigued subscribers will be happy to learn that there is the second book in the series, Geheimen van het Wilde Woud which translated into English is The Secrets of the Wild Wood.

A second season will be entirely dependant on the performance of the first season.

Are you looking forward to watching The Letter for the King? Let us know in the comments below!