‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Reportedly In Development at Netflix

It’s nearly been three years since we last got a new batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. It’s been years of stalemate with regards to a sixth season but according to new reports, season 6 is in development at Netflix. Here’s what we know so far.

Netflix’s anthology series is still best in class and that’s despite multiple platforms piling in on the anthology format such as CBS All Access (now Paramount+) rebooting The Twilight Zone and Hulu’s attempt with Into the Dark, the Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones created series still rank among the best TV series on Netflix right now.

Reviews for the fifth season did falter ever so slightly. Whether that’s because of the lower episode count or the nature of some of the content of the episodes. The third episode, which sees Miley Cyrus play a pop star currently has the lowest rating of any of the previous Black Mirror episodes.

Of course, the show originally began its life on the United Kingdom’s Channel 4 before Netflix picked it up exclusively from season 3 onwards.

Season 5 of the show, which had three episodes, released on Netflix on June 5th, 2019.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Official renewal status for Black Mirror: Reportedly in development. Not confirmed by Netflix (last updated: May 2022)

The future of the series has been on ice due to disputes with the IP owner, Endemol Shine Group. Those disputes seemingly came to a head upon the news that Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker both departed Endemol Shine Group to start their own new company (with Netflix’s financial backing and an overall output deal with Netflix) and things have been very quiet on Black Mirror ever since.

In July 2020, Netflix struck a “landmark deal” with Brooker and Jones taking a controlling stake in the new company called Broke and Bones. Since their deal, they’ve produced Death to 2020 and 2021, the interactive series Cat Burglar and Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!.

But as it pertains to Black Mirror, the license still remains at the old company and could remain there if Endemol and Netflix fail to come to an agreement. Deadline stated back in July 2020:

“Three sources said that Netflix and Endemol Shine have held talks about transferring the brand, but an agreement is still thought to be some way off. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping Brooker and Jones bringing their distinctive style to other dystopian dramas, but they just won’t be badged as Black Mirror.”

Since that article, Endemol Shine Group was fully taken over by its new owners, the Banijay Group.

The creators were optimistic about the future of the show soon after season 5 was released on Netflix. Speaking to Yahoo, Charlie Brooker said that “Maybe we should cast someone like Barack Obama, he’d be good.”

In 2021, we got word that Black Mirror may return in a spinoff form. We’ve seen production listings (as had other outlets) that Netflix was (or still is) actively developing a follow-up to USS Callister which came in season 4.

Then things went quiet again until May 2022 when Variety reports that a deal has been reached and a season 6 is in active-development at Netflix (Banijay and Netflix declined to comment for their story).

They stated:

“It’s been almost three years since Season 5 of the dystopian drama premiered on the streaming service in June 2019, but sources indicate that a new anthology series of “Black Mirror” is shaping up, and casting is now underway. While details about specific stories are being kept under lock and key, Variety understands that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5… … A source close to the production tells Variety that the latest season is even more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film. This is, of course, in line with recent seasons of “Black Mirror,” for which episodes usually exceeded 60 minutes and had incredibly high production values.”

While we await further information, that’s still pretty positive that Black Mirror will be returning for a sixth season at Netflix.

Will there be another interactive Black Mirror episode?

Given Black Mirror pioneered the interactive special format on Netflix with Bandersnatch, the creators of the show discussed whether they’d return to the format.

In an interview with Yahoo, they specifically said that “The thing is, if you’re doing an interactive episode, it needs to justify itself. There needs to be a compelling narrative reason as to why you’re using that otherwise, it is just a gimmick.”

We do know that there are no plans for a sequel to one of the most beloved episodes, San Junipero with Brooker saying he wants to keep the two happy in their new home. However, all the way back in October 2016, it was stated that there had been ideas thrown around for sequels to White Bear and Be Right Back which are two of the earlier episodes.

Notably, as part of the new agreement mentioned above, Broke and Bones have employed the talents of Russell McLean who is going to “focus on creating interactive projects” going forward.

Do you want to see Black Mirror return for season 6? Let us know in the comments.