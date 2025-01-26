‘Black Mirror’ Showrunner Addresses Why Jesse Plemons Won’t be Back for Season 7

For the first time in Black Mirror history, an episode is getting a sequel in the form of USS Callister. Most of the cast is returning from that first episode, but there are a couple of notable omissions. Showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series Charlie Brooker has set the record straight on why we won’t see the return of Jesse Plemons.

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

As has been long-rumored, USS Callister is getting a long-awaited sequel. We’ve heard of many iterations that this has gone through. At one point it we heard it was going to be a movie, then a limited series, but now we know it’ll be one of the episodes in season 7. Given it’s a sequel, you’d expect much of the cast returning, but because of the events of that one episode, Jesse Plemons returning as Robert Daly has been a question mark.

Speaking to Wisconsin Public Radio’s Brad Kolberg, Brooker talked about a couple of different subjects, including the recently released Cunk on Life special and, of course, the forthcoming season of Black Mirror. He was explicitly asked if Plemons would be back for the sequel, to which he responded:

“Well, Jesse Plemons, his character is dead, unfortunately. So not to spoil the first one! Yeah, he dies at the end of the first one, so he’s gone, but they’ve got to sort of press on. It’s a nearly feature length extravaganza. And we’ve got another feature length episode elsewhere in the series. And like I say, quite a lot of emotion. You know, I just hope, as ever, I hope people like it.”

Brooker also echoed similar sentiments about the new season, saying it features a “real mix of styles” and has a few “emotional episodes.”

Most of the cast will be back for the sequel, though, including:

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) as Nannette Cole

(The Penguin) as Nannette Cole Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Walton

(Westworld) as Walton Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore) as Elena Tulaska

(Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore) as Elena Tulaska Billy Magnussen (Road House) as Valdack

(Road House) as Valdack Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories) as Kabir Dudani

(Horrible Histories) as Kabir Dudani Osy Ikhile (Citadel) as Nate Packer

Another notable omission from the USS Callister sequel is Michaela Coel, who has not yet been confirmed to return as Shania (she did feature in season 3). Aaron Paul has also not been confirmed for the cast this season. You may remember him as the gamer using expletive language at the end of the episode. However, he did return for an episode in season 6.

As we’ve already covered, Black Mirror season 7 features a cast of at least 80 (that’s not a typo) names across its six new episodes.

We’ve got lots more to learn about Black Mirror in the coming months ahead of its release, with the last information drop (more of a tease) coming during The Game Awards with a short tease of a pixelated bunny/chick (?) being hatched from an egg.

All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 arrive on Netflix later this year.