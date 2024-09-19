‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Adds 22 To Cast For Geeked Week

Black Mirror is one of those series that’s always shrouded in mystery when in production. There are not many casting announcements, filming is always done in secrecy, and there are very few information leaks, if any. Courtesy of Geeked Week, we have a new update on the main cast for Black Mirror Season 7, including much of the lead cast and directors.

As a reminder, Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix in 2025 with six new episodes and include the first sequel in the franchise’s history. We’re referring to the follow-up to USS Callister.

Let’s begin with directors. We’ve already confirmed that Toby Haynes and David Slade will be returning, and earlier this year, we revealed that Haolu Wang (best known for Netflix’s Bodies) would be joining the director’s roster. We’ve also recently learned that Ally Pankiw (director of season 6’s Joan is Awful) is returning to film a new episode for Black Mirror in Vancouver. We also hear that Luke Taylor and Chris Barrett are directing episode 5 together.

17 Headline Cast Members for Black Mirror Season 7

Let’s begin with the fresh names announced for Geeked Week, which includes 17 names that will all star in unspecified episodes except a few who are clearly returning for the USS Callister sequel:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

(Jackpot) Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

(Criminal Record) Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

(Deadpool and Wolverine) Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

(Firebrand) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

(The Holdovers) Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

(Blade Runner 2099) Rashida Jones (Sunny)

(Sunny) Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

(Bridesmaids) Issa Rae (Barbie)

(Barbie) Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

(Black-ish) Harriet Walter (Succession)

Returning for USS Callister Sequel

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

(Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore) Billy Magnussen (Road House)

(Road House) Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

(Horrible Histories) Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

(The Penguin) Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

(Citadel) Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Let’s break down some of the other names that will feature in season 7:

Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly

The first two cast members are Rosy McEwen (The Alienist, Close to Me) and Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Temple). McEwen and Kelly play Verity and Maria, respectively. They are old schoolmates who didn’t like each other in the past and are now working for the same company. One is becoming increasingly beloved in the new workplace called Savorita (an international snack company), and the other is seemingly going mad because of that, or so it seems. McEwen and Kelly will appear in an episode expected to be titled “Ring of Truth.”

James Nelson-Joyce

The next name we have is James Nelson-Joyce, whose credits include The Outlaws, The Gold, A Town Called Malice, and more. The description of his role is unknown, but we know he plays a lead called Kano in an episode directed by David Slade.

Edward Pishiyski Chlerich

Actor and model Edward Pishiyski Chlerich has also joined Black Mirror Season 7 in a role called ‘Walton Clone‘. We know Walton is a character from USS Callister played by Jimmi Simpson, so it’s an interesting revelation that the sequel episode will be dealing with clones.

Waleed Hammad

Set to appear in the episode directed by Haolu Wang is Waleed Hammad, who will be playing the role of Po. Hammad’s other known credits include Love Story, Industry Season 3 for HBO, and Flight 422.

As we mentioned in our earlier report, the plot for what’s expected to be episode three will focus on Brandon and a love interest named Claire. The story will take place over 80 years, with segments in the present day and back to the 1940s.

We’ll have more on the remaining episode titles in the coming weeks and months.

Are you excited about Black Mirror Season 7? Let us know in the comments!