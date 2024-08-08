Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Sets Streaming Debut for ‘I Used to Be Funny’ Starring Rachel Sennott

The debut on Netflix comes a few months after the film dropped on VOD platforms.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
I Used To Be Funny Coming To Netflix

Picture: Levelfilm

Netflix has just confirmed it’ll be the streaming home for the debut of I Used to Be Funny in the United States starting from September 2024. 

First debuting at SXSW 2023, the Canadian comedy-drama focuses on a young stand-up comedian who is struggling to get her foot in the door in the industry while also dealing with PTSD and also faces a choice on whether to go on a search for a young girl called Brooke who has gone missing. 

Rachel Sennott leads the cast as Sam Powell, with Olga Petsa, Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, Ennis Esmer, Dani Kind, and Jason Jones, who are also starring. 

Ally Pankiw is the director and writer behind the movie who has recently directed an episode of Black Mirror (and is also expected to direct in season 7, too!), with that being the Joan is Awful episode. Elsewhere, Pankiw has directed TV series like The Great, Schitt’s Creek, Terrific Women, and Feel Good

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% rating, critics praised Sennott’s performance and the themes tackled. In her review for RogerEbert, Monica Castillo concluded, “Pankiw and Sennott bring Sam’s story to life with an inventive yet sensitive approach, creating a sympathetic portrait of someone learning to cope with the tragedies of life and embrace their funny side despite it all.”

When is I Used to Be Funny coming to Netflix?

The movie is heading to Netflix just shortly after its recent release in select theaters and on VOD. It showcased at a number of theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 7th, according to IndieWire, with it then being available on VOD platforms from June 18th. 

Netflix is set to receive the movie on September 5th, 2024. 

For now, it’s expected that only the United States will get the movie given that Utopia only distributes the movie. Given the movie likely has lots of international distributors, we could see more regions receive the movie further down the line. 

You can keep up to speed with all the September 2024 releases for Netflix, whether the new licensed titles are on the way or the new Netflix Originals in our ever-updating preview.  

Release Date For I Used To Be Funny On Netflix

Release date in the mobile app on Netflix in the US

Will you check out I Used to Be Funny when it drops on Netflix in the United States next month? Let us know in the comments. 

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Ranma 1/2' Anime Coming to Netflix in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Ranma 1/2' Anime Coming to Netflix in October 2024
Joey King Netflix Movie 'Uglies': Trailer, Release Date & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

Joey King Netflix Movie 'Uglies': Trailer, Release Date & Everything We Know So Far
Netflix Animation Suffers Major Leak; Multiple Movies, Series, and Anime Shared Online Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Animation Suffers Major Leak; Multiple Movies, Series, and Anime Shared Online
'The Diplomat' Season 2: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & Everything We Know Article Teaser Photo

'The Diplomat' Season 2: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & Everything We Know

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Movie Series Removed From Netflix 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Best Netflix Original Limited Series In 2024 Jpg

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animated Projects Jpg

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Samba Tv Netflix Movie Stats

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Most Watched Movies Netflix 2023 Released Before 2022

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

14 Best Period Dramas On Netflix In 2024

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

Nature Documentaries Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Whats Coming To Netflix August 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2024