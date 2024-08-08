Netflix Sets Streaming Debut for ‘I Used to Be Funny’ Starring Rachel Sennott

Netflix has just confirmed it’ll be the streaming home for the debut of I Used to Be Funny in the United States starting from September 2024.

First debuting at SXSW 2023, the Canadian comedy-drama focuses on a young stand-up comedian who is struggling to get her foot in the door in the industry while also dealing with PTSD and also faces a choice on whether to go on a search for a young girl called Brooke who has gone missing.

Rachel Sennott leads the cast as Sam Powell, with Olga Petsa, Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, Ennis Esmer, Dani Kind, and Jason Jones, who are also starring.

Ally Pankiw is the director and writer behind the movie who has recently directed an episode of Black Mirror (and is also expected to direct in season 7, too!), with that being the Joan is Awful episode. Elsewhere, Pankiw has directed TV series like The Great, Schitt’s Creek, Terrific Women, and Feel Good.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% rating, critics praised Sennott’s performance and the themes tackled. In her review for RogerEbert, Monica Castillo concluded, “Pankiw and Sennott bring Sam’s story to life with an inventive yet sensitive approach, creating a sympathetic portrait of someone learning to cope with the tragedies of life and embrace their funny side despite it all.”

When is I Used to Be Funny coming to Netflix?

The movie is heading to Netflix just shortly after its recent release in select theaters and on VOD. It showcased at a number of theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 7th, according to IndieWire, with it then being available on VOD platforms from June 18th.

Netflix is set to receive the movie on September 5th, 2024.

For now, it’s expected that only the United States will get the movie given that Utopia only distributes the movie. Given the movie likely has lots of international distributors, we could see more regions receive the movie further down the line.

You can keep up to speed with all the September 2024 releases for Netflix, whether the new licensed titles are on the way or the new Netflix Originals in our ever-updating preview.

