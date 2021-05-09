When will Season 5 of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ be on Netflix?

The hit Canadian comedy series Kim’s Convenience returned for its fifth and now set to be final season on CBC in Canada and wasn’t made available on Netflix immediately however the wait is finally coming to an end with all episodes of the show set to hit Netflix in the US in June 2021. Here’s when season 5 of Kim’s Convenience will be on Netflix around the world.

Time for a quick recap for any of you out of the loop or unaware of the brilliance of Kim’s Convenience. The Canadian series is one of the many Netflix has bought from CBC over the years but that practice does seem to be slowing down.

The comedy is about a family-run convenience store and the antics that take place within and outside the store. Season 4 arrived on Netflix in the US (and other regions) on April 1st, 2020.

Wait, Season 5 of Kim’s Convenience is the final season?

Yes, sadly that’s the case. Despite being initially being renewed for seasons 5 and 6, the show will be ending with season 5 now.

The reason why season 6 won’t be going ahead is due to the co-creators of the show deciding to move on from the project. Don’t worry though, a spin-off called Strays is currently in production for release although whether it’ll be on Netflix is currently unknown.

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 Netflix Release Schedule

For the past two seasons, new episodes have released on CBC in Canada in January, however, even with COVID-19 the show managed to get back into production in time and began airing its fifth and final season on January 19th and wrapped up on April 13th.

Netflix has always gotten the new season roughly a day or two after its finale airs but that’s not been the case with season 5.

Now, in May 2021, we finally got word that Kim’s Convenience season 5 will drop on Netflix in the United States on June 2nd, 2021.

Other regions like the United Kingdom have yet to announce when season 5 will drop. We’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn of dates.

What about Netflix Canada?

Netflix Canada is always last to get Kim’s Convenience as the show remains on CBC Gem for around a year.

Season 3 last dropped in October 2019 and season 4 followed in October 2020. That would peg season 5 to release in late 2021 on Netflix CA but you can probably bet on it coming to Netflix in Canada in October 2021.

For now, let us know in the comments if you’re excited for more Kim’s Convenience on Netflix!