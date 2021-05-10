Jennifer Lopez Netflix Movie ‘The Cipher’: What We Know So Far

Continuing their collaboration, Netflix is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez yet again for an adaptation of the bestselling book The Cipher, with Lopez producing and starring. The book author, Isabella Maldonado will also serve as executive producer of the movie.

The script for The Cipher will be adapted from Isabella Maldonado’s book of the same name by Condor showrunners Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg. In addition to Condor, Smilovic previously worked on Lucky Number Slevin, Bionic Woman and My Own Worst Enemy. No director is attached to the project at the moment.

Netflix optioned The Cipher for Jennifer Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado are executive producers. Courtney Baxter is associate producer. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Cipher:

What’s the plot of The Cipher?

Netflix’s The Cipher is a feature film adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s 2020 bestselling book of the same name. The story of Netflix’s The Cipher centers on FBI agent Nina Guerrera (Lopez), who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s web after he posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase. Here’s a more detailed description of the story from The Cipher‘s Amazon page:

FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera escaped a serial killer’s trap at sixteen. Years later, when she’s jumped in a Virginia park, a video of the attack goes viral. Legions of new fans are not the only ones impressed with her fighting skills. The man who abducted her eleven years ago is watching. Determined to reclaim his lost prize, he commits a grisly murder designed to pull her into the investigation…but his games are just beginning. And he’s using the internet to invite the public to play along. His coded riddles may have made him a depraved social media superstar—an enigmatic cyber-ghost dubbed “the Cipher”—but to Nina he’s a monster who preys on the vulnerable. Partnered with the FBI’s preeminent mind hunter, Dr. Jeffrey Wade, who is haunted by his own past, Nina tracks the predator across the country. Clue by clue, victim by victim, Nina races to stop a deadly killer while the world watches.

Who is cast in The Cipher?

International pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez will be leading The Cipher for Netflix. Her recent acting work includes Golden Globe-nominated Hustlers, Second Act and Shades of Blue. She will also be starring in The Mother for Netflix very soon. Lopez will be playing FBI agent Nina Guerrera.

What’s the production status of The Cipher?

No production dates for Netflix’s The Cipher are known at the moment, but knowing that Jennifer Lopez will be starting her work on The Mother in September 2021, it is likely that The Cipher won’t enter production until 2022.

When will The Cipher be released on Netflix?

Considering that even the filming of The Cipher is still a long way off, we would expect the film to be released no sooner than late 2022 or 2023.