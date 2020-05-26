Brazilian Zombie Series ‘Reality Z’ Coming to Netflix June 2020

Rejoice, another Netflix Original zombie series is making its way to Netflix! We now have confirmation that Brazilian production company Conspiração’s production will be adapting the British zombie series Dead Set into Reality Z.

It was confirmed on the 24th of April during the Rio Creative Conference Primetime panel, that a Brazilian adaptation of the British zombie series Dead Set was being produced. Brazilian director Claudio Torres is the man responsible for the adaptation. Torres will serve as the executive producer of the series alongside Renata Brandão. He will also share directing with Rodrigo Monte while the scriptwriting has also been handled by Torres and João Costa.

Conspiração is one of the largest independent feature film production companies in Brazil. Reality Z will be the first title that Netflix and Conspiração have collaborated.

When is the Netflix release date for Reality Z?

Reality Z has been scheduled for its Netflix release date and will be arriving on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.

What is the plot of Reality Z?

The plot of Reality Z will follow the same structure of Dead Set. A synopsis has been given by Conspiração which is the following:

The show’s five episodes reveal a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro, where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.

What is Dead Set?

Before Black Mirror Charlie Brooker created the series Dead Set for Channel 4. The series as a zombie-apocalyptic spin on the reality series Big Brother, which was huge in the UK at the time. Big Brother is a British reality series where a group of random strangers lives in the Big Brother house for a limited period of time. Members of the public would cast their votes eliminating their least favorite contestants.

The concept of Big Brother is much the same in Dead Set except on the very first elimination night the zombie apocalypse begins. While the contestants are waiting for the first elimination, zombies have descended upon the fans and producers, eating them. Unaware of the ongoing chaos outside, the contestants have been given a safe haven inside the Big Brother house.

Who’s in the cast of Reality Z?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Reality Z:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Ravel Andrade Aruanas | Supermax | Rock Story TBA Luellem de Castro No Meio da Rua | Young Hearts | Segredos de Justiça TBA Emílio de Mello Cazuza: Time Doesn’t Stop | Possible Loves | Darling Stranger TBA Ana Hartmann The Man with the Orange Head | Feras | Bula TBA Jesus Luz Aquele Beijo | Vai que Cola | Fight or Love? TBA Carla Ribs Alice’s House | Marighella | Campo Grande TBA Sabrina Sato A Grande Vitória | The Test | A Cartomante TBA Guilherme Weber Desert | The Big Catch | Sunstroke

Has production begun on Reality Z?

Filming for Reality Z took place in the Spring of 2019. It’s unclear how long the filming went on for, but IMDb officially updated its status to Post-Production on 23rd March 2020.

How many episodes will the first season of Reality Z air?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of five episodes of Reality Z.

It’s highly likely that each episode of Reality Z will have run times around fifty to sixty minutes.

Will Reality Z be available to stream in 4K?

The series will definitely be available to stream in 4K. Subscribers will need to upgrade to a premium subscription, have access to a 4K device, and have an internet connection that can maintain 25 Mbps

What are your thoughts on Reality Z? Are you looking forward to Netflix’s latest zombie Original? Let us know in the comments below.