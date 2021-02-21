‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Since dropping on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, Bridgerton has dominated the top ten watchlists around the world. Created by Shondaland and based on the popular novels by Julia Quinn, the show is a steamy, sentimental, and scandalous imagining of life in Regency-era London.

The show follows the Bridgerton family, eight siblings and their mother, paying particular focus to their love lives and domestic dramas. Season one sees the eldest Bridgerton girl, Daphne, make her debut into society. Despite being hailed the belle of the season, she initially fails to attract any proposals. In a bid to make herself seem more desirable to prospective suitors, she and the dashing Duke of Hastings ‘fake’ a romance. The pair rarely seem eye-to-eye, so they doubt they’ll make their love seem believable for the sharp eyes among the Ton. But, the plot quickly works, bringing with it some unexpected feelings on the part of Daphne and the Duke…

The show has become the most popular series on Netflix. 82 million households checked out the series in the first 30 days which was revised up from the 63 million initially predicted.

Has Bridgerton been renewed for a second season?

It was clear from the get-go that there would never be just one season of Bridgerton. The fact that the show is based on a series of books is a bit of a giveaway.

We first learned that Bridgerton season 2 was in active development all the way back in February 2020 with filming due to begin later that year. Given the events of the world, that took a backseat.

Netflix has since confirmed that there will be a second season of Bridgerton. They teased the announcement with the following video, dropped in late January 2021:

In addition, Lady Bridgerton posted this message on social media:

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

Naturally storywise there’s still plenty of source material to cover. After all, 8 books were released in total for Bridgerton.

When will Bridgerton season 2 be on Netflix?

You could be in for a long wait, Bridgerton fans.

Filming as we mentioned above was originally due to get underway midway through 2020. However, that’s since been pushed back to early 2021.

ProductionWeekly is currently listing the series to get back to filming in “Spring 2021”. Similarly, Lady Whistledown confirmed the news saying, “the incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021.”

All this means that at an absolute push we could see Bridgerton Season 2 land in 2021 but the more likely event is that we’ll see it in 2022.

What to expect from season 2 of Bridgerton?

Caution: potential spoilers for season one of Bridgerton ahead…

The same press release which gave us some clues to the season 2 release date also provides some intel on what to expect from the new season of Bridgerton…

“Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams. Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands – and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself.”

After breaking ties with his opera-singer mistress at the end of season one, it looks like the eldest Bridgerton finds himself at the heart of a love triangle in season 2. Judging from the brief synopsis above, it sounds like things will get raunchy.

Fans will be pleased to hear that Daphne and Simon (AKA the Duke of Hastings) aren’t going anywhere. After welcoming their first child in a ‘flash-forward’ at the end of season one, we expect to see the pair settle into married life and parenthood in season 2. We hope that it’s all sunshine and roses for the couple from now on, but of course, that wouldn’t be very dramatic.

At the end of season one, we also saw the return of Francesca Bridgerton: the third youngest sibling. Absent for most of the season, the young lady was spending time with the extended Bridgerton family in Bath, England (a popular holiday destination during the Regency). Now that shes’ back among the family fold, we expect to see much more from Francesca Bridgerton going forward.

The identity of the mysterious author, Lady Whistledown, was revealed to the viewers at the end of season one. However, despite helping her escape entrapment, the curious Eloise Bidgerton still hasn’t sleuthed out who it is. We predict the truth will be unearthed in season 2, with dramatic consequences.

Who will star in Bridgerton season 2?

So far, we know of at least one new famous face who will be joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2.

Simone Ashley (AKA Olivia in Sex Education) is joining as Kate: the elder sister of Anthony’s original love interest, who ends up in the hot seat herself.

Simone Ashley is Miss Kate Sharma. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. 🐝 #Bridgerton https://t.co/Q5wBwFiNC4 pic.twitter.com/BZd4qOmsln — shondaland tv (@shondaland) February 15, 2021

We don’t know of any other new characters yet, but we’ll keep you posted. As far as we know, we expect most of the original cast to return for season 2, including…

Everything Else We Know About Bridgerton Season 2

Julie Anne Robinson is listed to direct again for season 2

Chris Van Dusen has hinted that we could see up to eight seasons of the show on Netflix (which would mean that Netflix adapts each book).

Before we depart, we thought you’d like to take a look at one of the Bridgerton sketches that aired on February 20th, 2021 featuring Regé-Jean Page. Also, go and check out some of our suggestions on what to watch next after Bridgerton.

Oops, we lied. One more thing before we go. If you can’t wait for more Bridgerton, go ahead and subscribe to the Bridgerton podcast via iHeartRadio.

You. Yes, you. Stop what you're doing and head over to iHeartRadio for the mini episode of The #Bridgerton Podcast. Thank me later. https://t.co/0COuTosxRi pic.twitter.com/RTDFYF9dp4 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 18, 2021

