‘Carol & The End of The World’ Netflix Animated Series Cast, Release Date & First Look

Netflix is rounding out its 2023 TV animated slate with a brand new series from one of the creators of Community, Dan Guterman. Carol & The End of The World debuts on Netflix globally on December 15th, 2023.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.”

What studio is working on Carol & The End of The World?

Canadian-based Bardel Entertainment is behind the show and has assisted or helmed several animated movies and series. For Netflix, they’re continuing to work on The Dragon Prince alongside Wonderstorm and MWM Studios. They’ve also provided animation for a number of DreamWorks titles for Netflix too including Dinotrux, Puss in Boots and All Heil King Julien.

Elsewhere, the studio is behind some of the animation on Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. For Disney, they’ve produced Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Donick Cary and Kevin Arrieta serve as executive producers.

Who in in the voice cast for Carol & The End of The World?

Martha Kelly (Euphoria) as Carol

(Euphoria) as Carol Beth Grant (The Mindy Project)

(The Mindy Project) Lawrence Pressman (Modern Family)

(Modern Family) Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Five Feet Apart )

(Five Feet Apart ) Mel Rodriguez (Onward)

(Onward) Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

(Somebody Somewhere) Michael Chernus (Severance, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

(Severance, Spider-Man: Homecoming) Delbert Hunt (Super Giant Robot Brothers)

Will there be a season 2 of Carol & The End of The World?

No.

Netflix has already decided that Carol & The End of The World will be a single-season series, with the show now labeled Limited Series within the app. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes each.

It’s worth noting that Netflix isn’t heavily pushing this series, and given the recent upsets in Netflix’s animated series lineup with cancelations of the likes of Farzar and Captain Fall, that’s somewhat to be expected. In both movies and series, Netflix Animation has had a major overhaul as of late, and this series looks to have been made under older management.

