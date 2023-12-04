What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 4th to 10th, 2023

Welcome to a slightly belated look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix over the next seven days. This list will look at all the movies and series currently scheduled to drop onto Netflix in the US between December 4th through 10th, 2023.

For everything still to come to Netflix throughout the rest of December 2023, keep our comprehensive guide to all the new releases bookmarked and we’ve also started listing the January 2024 titles here too.

On the removal front this week, we’d recommend giving Straight Up (2020) a watch immediately because it leaves tomorrow, as does one of the many Netflix Originals leaving this month, Hymn of Death. On Friday, we’ll see the excellent action movie Ava depart.

Now let’s get into some highlights for the week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Leave The World Behind (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Sam Esmail, best known for his excellent USA Network series Mr. Robot serves as the writer and director of this ensemble movie.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

If you fancy checking this one out in person, select theaters in the US and other countries are currently showing the movie as we speak.

World War II: From the Frontline (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix has a number of WWII documentaries on the service but for the most part, they take a different angle or are licensed. Serving as the definitive Netflix documentary on the global war, this new docu-series from 72 Films seeks to retell the stories of the great conflict with digitally revitalized footage and voices.

John Boyega provides the narration for the series.

Love and Monsters (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

The Monsterpocalypse has happened and in this teen-sci-fi flick, you’ll follow Joel Dawson who has been living underground. After being forced above ground for the first time, he’s having to battle giant creatures in the hopes of meeting his high school girlfriend.

Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick lead the cast.

Netflixers in all other regions will have had a few years now to watch the movie given it landed in the majority of territories as a Netflix Original but we’re glad that those in the US will get to see this underappreciated gem.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kids Holiday Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original

Till Death (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on December 5th

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) Netflix Original

Top Chef (Seasons 6 and 15)

Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Blood Coast (Season 1) Netflix Original

Christmas As Usual (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Analog Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fermat’s Cuisine (Limited Series)

High Tides (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hilda (Season 3) Netflix Original

I Hate Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original

My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 1) Netflix Original

Naga (2023) Netflix Original

Suzzanna Kliwon Friday Night (2023)

The Archies (2023) Netflix Original

World War II: From the Frontline (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Blood Vessel (2023) Netflix Original

I Cannot Reach You (Season 1)

Leave The World Behind (2023) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Love and Monsters (2020)

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.