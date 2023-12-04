Nike Training Club Exercise Videos on Netflix Are Leaving Soon

If you’re looking to Netflix and get fit, you’ll need to hurry up those workout plans with all the Nike Training Club episodes set to leave Netflix in the coming months over the course of two waves.

The addition of these Nike Training Club videos was much hyped towards the end of last year. Netflix put in a press release to trades that over 90 Nike Training Club workouts would eventually stream on the service, with the first batch of episodes dropping on December 30th and a further batch of new titles and new volumes for existing titles added on March 10th, 2023.

Dubbed an “experiment” for the streamer, it was supposed to be Netflix’s big break in competing with Peloton.

Variety’s article concluded with:

“The future of Nike’s relationship with Netflix will depend largely on how well the workout programs perform on the platform over the next year or so. Depending on how much members jump to get active with Nike on their TV screens, there’s a possibility that Netflix and Nike could expand their relationship.”

Given the removals, it’s likely they didn’t perform very well. We don’t have any data for the titles as none featured in the Netflix top 10s, and the only people talking about the titles were with the launch in December 2022.

What Nike Training Club Titles Are Leaving Netflix?

All of the Nike Training Club titles will be removed in two batches. The first batch is leaving on December 30th, and your last day to watch is December 29th. These titles leaving include:

10 Minute Workouts (Volume 1)

20 Minute Workouts (Volume 1)

Bodyweight Burn (Volume 1)

Fall In Love with Vinyasa

Feel-Good Fitness

Football-Inspired Workouts For All

High-Intensity Training (Volume 1)

Hit & Strength with Tara Nicolas

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core

The remaining Nike titles will all be leaving in 2024, departing exactly a year after being added in March 2023. Those titles leaving on March 10th, 2024 include:

10 Minute Workouts (Volume 2)

20 Minute Workouts (Volume 2)

Abs & Core

Bodyweight Burn (Volume 2)

Fire & Flow

Fitness for Runners

High-Intensity Training (Volume 2)

Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso

Kick Off With Betina Gozo

Lower-Body Workouts

Upper Body Workouts

Yoga

Yoga with Xochilt

Where will you be able to watch these videos after they leave Netflix? No official streaming home has been announced, but we have found that Nike Training Club is actively uploading workouts to its YouTube channel. You can also access more interactive components using the Nike Training Club app.

As always, removal dates are subject to change and should Netflix renew its partnership with Nike, we’ll update this post.

Will you miss these workout videos when they depart Netflix?