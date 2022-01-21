‘Cat Burglar’: First Look at New Animated Series from ‘Black Mirror’ Creators

In February 2022, Netflix will be releasing a new animated series called Cat Burglar. Details are extremely slim at the moment but here are some first-look photos of the new animation series.

The new series is due to release on Netflix on February 22nd, 2022 around the globe. It’ll be released alongside Love is Blind Japan and RACE: Bubba Wallace.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new series:

“Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.””

James Adomian is on board to voice the character of Rowdy. Adomian is mostly known for his stand-up comedy and appearances on the likes of Comedy Bang! Bang!. He’s also known for voicing characters on a slew of shows including Netflix’s Hoops, Bojack Horseman, and Inside Job. Elsewhere, he’s voiced on Duncanville, Close Enough, Harley Quinn, and Pig Goat Banana Cricket.

Alan Lee is reportedly on board to voice Peanut in the new series. He’s primarily known for voice acting or dubbing. He provided dubs for Squid Game for example but is best known for Aldnoah.Zero, Illang: The Wolf Brigade and Nowhere Man.

So without further ado, here’s your first look images of the upcoming Netflix series, Cat Burglar:

The Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones notably formed their own company called Broke and Bones following their departure from Endemol Shine Company in 2020.

So far from Broke and Bones, we’ve seen the release of three titles including Death to 2020 and its follow-up Death to 2021. They also released the Rob Lowe-led docu-series Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! which dropped in 2021. They’re also working on Cunk on Earth coming to Netflix internationally in 2022 and the BBC in the UK.

Black Mirror seems to be on permanent hiatus as we’ve discussed previously although a spin-off to the USS Callister is rumored to be in development.

Cat Burglar isn’t the only animated series coming out in February 2022 that borrows its style from a bygone era. The Cuphead Show! based on the video game is scheduled to also hit in Feburary 2022.

We’ve still got lots to learn about this new series and we’ll be keeping this post updated over time. Let us know if this looks up your alley in the comments down below.